Strictly Come Dancing Did The Weirdest Simpsons Dance Last Night

The past few days have been a rollercoaster, to say the least.

And now, thanks to BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, we have a boyband member dressed as Homer Simpson, with his mouth on the shoe of his dance partner, who’s dressed as Marge Simpson, pretending her leg is a saxophone. Have we reached peak 2020?

If you were looking for something to watch that wasn’t Joe Biden winning the US election, Strictly delivered in spades. Giving us some welcome, light-hearted relief for a minute or two, Max George and his dancing partner Dianne Buswell performed one of the most baffling Strictly routines we’ve ever seen.

Particular highlights include the aforementioned saxophone leg, and the dancers screaming through an inflatable, giant doughnut.

Check it out:

George – or to give him his full title, Max From The Wanted From Strictly Come Dancing – and Buswell were painted yellow from head to toe, and each sported Homer and Marge’s iconic hairstyles for this week’s movie theme. They scored highly, with eights across the board – though later pipped by Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse’s spaghetti western Pasodoble – but while their dancing went down well with the judges, the Simpsons-themed dance left many viewers with a few raised eyebrows.

We’ll have to wait until tonight for the nail-biting results, though at least we know these will be almost certainly be on time, and not four or five days later.