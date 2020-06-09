Studio Ghibli Confirm Next Film Aya And The Witch
Studio Ghibli has confirmed its next film will be called Aya and The Witch, based on the children’s book Earwig And The Witch.
The news was announced last week by NHK Enterprises, and it’s said to be to premiering in winter 2020 on Japan’s NHK general TV.
The book the film is based on is about an orphan girl named Earwig who is adopted by a woman called Bella Yaga, but Bella turns out to be a witch. After bringing Earwig to live with her, Earwig then tries to escape.
In a translated statement, as per NME, Ghibli co-founder and producer Toshio Suzuki said:
After corona[virus], how [does] the world change? That’s the biggest concern for many types of people now. Even the movie and television industry can’t avoid that.
Can Aya and the Witch do well after corona? I thought about that many times when I was watching the early footage. Then I realised the big characteristic of the movie is Aya’s wisdom. If only we have wisdom, we can overcome anything in any era. When I thought about that, I was relieved.
Suzuki continued by comparing Aya to Pippi Longstocking saying, ‘If Pippi Longstocking is the story of the world’s strongest girl, then Aya is the story of the world’s smartest girl’.
The computer-generated animation was directed by Gorō Miyazaki, the son of Hayao Miyazaki, one of Studio Ghibli’s co-founders.
The upcoming film was originally going to be premiered at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, but it was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.
