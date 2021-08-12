Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman Denies Accusations As He’s Investigated For Rape

PA

The Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman has denied a rape allegation made against him by a woman in Sweden.

The 41-year-old is being investigated by Swedish authorities for allegedly raping Swedish model Gabriella Magnusson, however the actor has denied the claims.

Advert 10

Authorities in Sweden are now investigating the claims, with prosecutors looking into the rape allegation that relates to a recent restraining order Kinnaman took out against the same woman.

PA Images

A rep for Kinnaman said Magnusson went to the police with the allegation only after Kinnaman had filed a restraining order against her, Metro reports. It is alleged that Kinnaman and Magnusson used to be romantically involved, Kinnaman claiming they had ‘consensual sex’ in November and December 2018.

The actor has claimed that the second time they had consensual sex, Magnusson was ‘bothered’ when they did not spend the night together and that he did not ask her to stay. He went on to claim that ‘in 2019 and 2020’ the model tried to contact him, however he was then in a relationship so ‘did not respond’.

Advert 10

Kinnaman has accused the model of becoming ‘increasingly obsessive’ in her communications. So much so that he, ‘felt it was best to cut off all communication with her’. However, he said she ‘continued to try to communicate’ with him, even claiming that she began ‘texting and calling from other people’s phones’, communications of which ‘became more and more antagonistic’, Kinnaman wrote on Instagram.

Kinnaman took to social media to give his personal statement to fans, detailing how he had filed for a restraining order against the model, who he claimed had been ‘threatening to physically harm’ him and his family and ‘extort money and other things of value’ from him.

He claimed that the model had threatened to ‘go to the press with fabricated, vile rumors’ unless he agreed to a list of demands such as ‘money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more’.

Advert 10

Magnusson claimed that he and Kinnaman had a phone call on July 25, which the model was aware was being recorded, to try to resolve the situation.

Kinnaman has strenuously denied the allegations made against him by the model.

Patricia L. Glaser, Kinnaman’s lawyer, told Metro:

Advert 10

On Friday, Mr Kinnaman’s lawyers filed a police complaint in Sweden against Ms Davis for extortion and filed and received a restraining order against her in Los Angeles. It appears that after learning of the restraining order, she filed her complaint. The court papers that Mr Kinnaman filed stated, among other things, that Ms Davis threatened to publicise false information about Mr Kinnaman – including that he had sex with her against her will – unless he capitulated to her monetary and other demands, which included Hollywood introductions, a work visa sponsorship, a blue verification checkmark on Instagram, and more.

She concluded that the actor will be ‘cooperating with police to clear his name’.

PA Images

Magnusson has denied Kinnaman’s allegations against her. Telling NBC News that she has ‘too much proof’ and that the actor ‘just [has] words’. She said: ‘I will see him in court. He literally [has] destroyed my whole life. He [hasn’t] hurt me enough?’

Advert 10

Kinnaman has stated that he wants to be ‘VERY clear’ that he stands ‘by all victims of sexual assault’. But ‘that is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex’.

Magnusson, due to the restraining order which is in place until the court date, now has to stay 100 yards away from Kinnaman and must not contact or harass him in any way.

Kinnaman and Magnusson will appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 30.