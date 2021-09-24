Super Mario Bros Movie Announced And People Have Some Serious Concerns About The Cast

Universal Pictures/Alamy

A new Super Mario Bros movie has just been announced, however people have expressed serious concerns over the casting choices.

The animated feature film will be based on the Nintendo world we all know and love, featuring the escapades of the famous Italian plumber brothers. However, despite the excitement over the new film, the voices that have been cast to play characters such as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Bowser, have left people worried.

Despite the stellar line-up of the cast, fans of the original game have expressed a concern over whether the film will actually do justice to the arcade platform game, and some have even suggested that other actors, in their opinion, would have been a better fit for certain roles.

The roles of Mario and Luigi have been announced as being played by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day respectively, Variety reports. Anya Taylor-Joy will take on the role of Princess Peach, who often requires rescuing by the two plumbers. While Jack Black will voice the character of supervillain Bowser, whose castle left 10-year-old me shaking in my boots.

Donkey Kong will be played by none other than Seth Rogen, who recently came under fire from an Emmys producer for his rogue coronavirus jokes while hosting at the event. Keegan-Michael Key will star as Toad, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, with surprise cameos from Charles Martinet, Nintendo of America announced via Twitter.

However, despite the impressive cast, fans of the original game have been left uncertain as to whether the film will fulfill their high expectations.

The cast announcement received tens of thousands of likes and plenty of comments, too. However, followers of the Super Mario Bros have since taken to Twitter, with some feeling divided over the cast of the upcoming film.

One said: ‘I question why Martinet isn’t voicing Mario like he always has, but I’m still gonna watch this! Illumination hasn’t failed to make a movie I like. I love Sing, Secret Life of Pets, and Despicable Me is great too!’

Another wrote:

I’m gonna feel so bad for Nintendo if this film ends up being sh*t. They really badly wanted to stray away from their awful Mario film but just made a modern awful film. At least the animation will be nice I guess?

A third commented: ‘Damn the Mario characters not being voiced by their original voice actors?! Peach is the only female Mario character on here? And “Surprise Cameos from Charles Martinet”?! Wow this legend deserved better. This is gonna be one interesting movie. I wanna see how this plays out.’

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will be directing the film, with a script written by Matthew Fogel.

Chris Meledandri, producer for Illumination, the studio behind the project, announced the cast of the film at streaming event Nintendo Direct. He called Mario and Luigi ‘two of the most beloved superheroes in all of popular culture’ and said the team was ‘honoured’ to have the ‘unique opportunity’ to work closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and Nintendo. The film is an animated movie and will be ‘unlike any film Illumination has made to date’.

Meledandri also addressed the decisions which had been made in relation to the casting choices, noting that they had been selected due to how well they could capture the ‘unique spirit’ of each of the well-known and loved characters’.

Miyamoto stated:

We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game.

He concluded that the production is going ‘very well’ and is ‘constructive’, with all involved ‘learning a lot from each other’. Miyamoto urged fans to ‘wait a little longer for the premiere’.

The film is set to hit cinema on December, 21, 2022.