Superbad Is The Funniest Film Of All Time, According To Science

Superbad has been crowned the funniest movie of all time, according to ‘science’.

The 2007 movie, starring the likes of Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Seth Rogen, has long been a comedy favourite, but now it’s officially earned the number one spot.

To find the funniest film of all time, experts analysed IMDb reviews and found 125 of its most popular movies listed as a comedy.

Following this, the 125 films were analysed to find which would take top spot. Reviews containing the keyword ‘funny’ and that had a review rating of more than six were used as the metric to rank each comedy film.

Analysts then discovered that an impressive 250 reviews of Superbad contained the word ‘funny’ and had continuously high ratings from viewers, therefore taking the comedy crown, JOE reports, beating the likes of Step Brothers, Bad Neighbours, The Hangover and Bridesmaids.

Coming in close second was, of course, Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool; an undeniably worthy runner-up. The movie received 233 reviews with the word ‘funny’ in.

In third place was 80’s classic Back To The Future, with 147 reviews naming the film as comical.

Meanwhile, Paddington 2 has recently been crowned as the best movie of all time. The family film knocked Citizen Kane off the top spot after a negative review of the 40’s cult classic surfaced.

Following the decades-old, negative Chicago Tribune review, Citizen Kane’s Rotten Tomatoes percentage dropped to 99%, while 2017’s Paddington 2 continues to hold strong with 100%.