unilad
Advert

Superbad Is The Funniest Film Of All Time, According To Science

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 04 May 2021 18:33
Superbad Is The Funniest Film Of All Time, According To ScienceSony Pictures Releasing

Superbad has been crowned the funniest movie of all time, according to ‘science’.

The 2007 movie, starring the likes of Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Seth Rogen, has long been a comedy favourite, but now it’s officially earned the number one spot.

Advert

To find the funniest film of all time, experts analysed IMDb reviews and found 125 of its most popular movies listed as a comedy.

Following this, the 125 films were analysed to find which would take top spot. Reviews containing the keyword ‘funny’ and that had a review rating of more than six were used as the metric to rank each comedy film.

Sony Pictures Releasing Sony Pictures Releasing

Analysts then discovered that an impressive 250 reviews of Superbad contained the word ‘funny’ and had continuously high ratings from viewers, therefore taking the comedy crown, JOE reports, beating the likes of Step Brothers, Bad Neighbours, The Hangover and Bridesmaids.

Advert

Coming in close second was, of course, Ryan ReynoldsDeadpool; an undeniably worthy runner-up. The movie received 233 reviews with the word ‘funny’ in.

In third place was 80’s classic Back To The Future, with 147 reviews naming the film as comical.

Universal PicturesUniversal Pictures

Meanwhile, Paddington 2 has recently been crowned as the best movie of all time. The family film knocked Citizen Kane off the top spot after a negative review of the 40’s cult classic surfaced.

Advert

Following the decades-old, negative Chicago Tribune review, Citizen Kane’s Rotten Tomatoes percentage dropped to 99%, while 2017’s Paddington 2 continues to hold strong with 100%.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Woman Explains How To Get Your Soul To Leave Your Body And Visit ‘Anywhere In The Universe’
Life

Woman Explains How To Get Your Soul To Leave Your Body And Visit ‘Anywhere In The Universe’

Outkast Share Meme On Twitter Referring To Dark Meaning Behind Hey Ya
Music

Outkast Share Meme On Twitter Referring To Dark Meaning Behind Hey Ya

Woman Who Had No Idea She Was Pregnant Gives Birth Mid-Air On Flight
Life

Woman Who Had No Idea She Was Pregnant Gives Birth Mid-Air On Flight

Proud Boys Canada Dissolves Itself After Being Named Terrorist Entity
News

Proud Boys Canada Dissolves Itself After Being Named Terrorist Entity

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, comedy, Funny, Now

Credits

JOE

  1. JOE

    SUPERBAD IS OFFICIALLY THE FUNNIEST FILM OF ALL TIME, ACCORDING TO SCIENCE

 