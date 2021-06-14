Superman Actor Ned Beatty Dead Aged 83

PA

Oscar-nominated actor Ned Beatty has died at the age of 83.

The Superman and Deliverance actor died at his home yesterday, June 13, of natural causes. One of his most recent features was voicing Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear in Toy Story 3.

Beatty is survived by his wife Sandra Johnson and their eight children and grandchildren.

Shelter Entertainment Group Talent Manager Deborah Miller confirmed the news to CNN, writing, ‘Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones.’

While the full nature of his death hasn’t been disclosed, Beatty’s passing was reportedly not COVID related, according to TMZ.

The late actor was born and raised in Kentucky and started performing at just 10 years old. Shelter Entertainment Group said of Beatty, ‘He started as a professional performer at age ten when he earned pocket money singing in gospel quartets and a barber shop.’

Following the news of his passing, people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

One person wrote, ‘RIP to the one and only Stanley Bolander, dear to me because he helped pull my ass off the rewrite desk and launch me in television. But my favorite of Ned Beatty’s many great roles: “Hear My Song.” Going to watch that gentle masterpiece again in his memory.’

Another person said, ‘Ned Beatty was an amazing actor. Good in everything he was ever in. RIP.’

