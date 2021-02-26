Superman Reboot In The Works At Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

A Superman reboot is officially in the works at Warner Bros.

The Man of Steel was most recently played by Henry Cavill, debuting in the 2013 film of the same name before going on to star in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League (both Joss Whedon’s version and Zack Snyder’s upcoming cut).

As reported by Deadline, author, journalist and comics scribe Ta-Nehisi Coates is penning a new script for the iconic DC superhero to return to the screen in his own solo feature.

J.J. Abrams, the director of the new Star Trek and Star Wars movies, will also produce the untitled film under his Bad Robot banner. There are no further details about the plot, casting or crew attached to the reboot. While Cavill isn’t set to star at the moment, he’s reportedly keen to reprise the role.

Recently, Cavill shared a photo of himself – presumably preparing for a day on the set of The Witcher, going by his look – while reading blurred pieces of paper. The caption read: ‘Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it… guess you’ll have to wait and see. Happy hump day all.’

Again, there’s absolutely no confirmation that the reboot will involve Cavill’s Superman or his casting. The star has been open about donning the cape again in past interviews. ‘The cape is in the closet. It’s still mine,’ he earlier told Men’s Health.

Cavill added: ‘I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.’

