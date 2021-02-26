Superman Reboot Will Reportedly Star A Black Man Of Steel

DC Comics/Warner Bros.

The new Superman movie in development at Warner Bros. is reportedly set to have a Black actor in the leading role.

Novelist Ta-Nehisi Coates has been hired to write the script for a feature reboot of the superhero film, which he will work on alongside producer J.J. Abrams.

According to sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter, the project is being set up as a Black Superman story; something the studio has reportedly been trying to wrap its head around for months.

Michael B. Jordan is said to have tried to develop a Black Superman project when he joined Warner Bros with his deal in 2019, however the pitch did not go very far at the time, sources say. It is possible that the studio could return to Jordan in the future, when casting for the new project gets underway.

Speaking about the new venture in a statement to the website Shadow and Act, Coates described being invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot as an ‘honour’.

He added: ‘I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.’

Abrams described the new film as a ‘powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told.’

He added: ‘We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity.’

Superman was most recently brought to life by Henry Cavill, who debuted in the role in the 2013 film Man of Steel.