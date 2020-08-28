Supernatural Duo Face ‘End Of The End’ In First Trailer For Final 7 Episodes

supernatural trailer for final 7 episodes 1 The CW Network

Brace yourselves folks, because the first trailer for the final-ever episodes of Supernatural has been released, and it looks like our favourite demon hunters just can’t stay out of trouble.

The dark fantasy series is coming to an end later this year after an impressive 15-season run, with anticipation about what’s going to happen next only growing in recent months.

Fans were originally expecting to see everything wrap up in the show’s finale on May 18 this year, but the final season ultimately had to be put on hold due to the ongoing global health crisis, which saw production on a number of films and TV series shut down.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below:

The CW Network released the first trailer for Supernatural’s final seven episodes on Thursday, August 27, alongside the announcement that fans will be graced with the first episode on October 8.

Fans will then be able to keep up with the Winchester brothers’ adventures every Thursday night until the eagerly anticipated series finale on November 19 called Supernatural: The Long Road Home. The hour-long retrospective special will air at 9pm.

Although much isn’t given away in the 30-second trailer, we do bear witness to some memorable snippets in that time, including: Dean absolutely rocking a purple nightgown; both siblings doing what they do best and facing off with some supernatural beings; and Jack accepting his mission.

supernatural The CW Network

There’s also some heart-warming moments thrown in for good measure, including an emotional moment when Sam tells Dean, ‘My entire life, you’ve protected me. It’s the only thing I’ve ever known that was true.’

Created by Eric Kripke, the dark fantasy series follows Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as they hunt demons, ghosts, monsters and other supernatural beings. You know, just your average sibling activities.

Who else can’t wait?!

