Supernatural Star Says Upcoming Finale Is His 'Favourite Episode Of All-Time'

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki is encouraging high expectations for the series finale, as he described it as his ‘favourite episode of all time’.

After 15 seasons, the end is drawing near for Supernatural as there are just four episodes left of the beloved, long-running show.

Sam and Dean Winchester are probably considered part of the family in a lot of fans’ houses, and after seeing their stories unfold over more than a decade it’s only right they get the send-off they deserve.

Co-showrunners Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb appeared alongside actors Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert in a final panel released by PaleyFest last week, and with the finale looming closer every day it naturally came up as a talking point between the cast and crew.

The show wrapped filming on September 11, and Padalecki expressed his praise for the final episode as he admitted he ‘couldn’t be more pleased with the way it turned out’, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The actor, who plays Sam in the fantasy show, later went as far as to say the series finale is his ‘favourite episode of all time’. Considering there’s more than 300 to choose from, Padalecki’s comments set a high bar for the upcoming episode.

His co-star and on-screen brother Ackles agreed with Padalecki’s review of the finale, though he said there was one specific moment in the episode that he might consider to be his favourite scene of the entire series.

Ackles commented:

It’s a fantastic way for the show to wrap up. The more that I thought about it, the more that I mulled over all the different possibilities of what could happen, and maybe what should happen, it’s interesting to think that I kept coming back to what ended up happening.

Showrunner Singer described the finale as an ‘intimate episode’ that is really about the two monster-hunting brothers, and there’s no doubt fans will be glad to see as much of the pair as possible before the series comes to an end.

In an interview with Glamour earlier this month, Ackles revealed that creators had to ‘drop some ideas’ they’d had for the final episode as a result of coronavirus filming restrictions, including plans to have ‘a lot of familiar faces come back’.

He commented:

We were going to try to filter them into a montage. It was going to be almost a break from the story and a look at how far we’ve come — a little tip of the hat to the fans — and we would all be able to celebrate together. Obviously, we couldn’t do that. So that part of the finale episode got nixed.

In spite of the alterations, however, Ackles assured that the restrictions ‘didn’t change the story’.

Season 15 of Supernatural is currently airing on Thursdays at 8pm ET on The CW.

