Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Joins The Boys Season 3
The second season of The Boys might not even be out yet, but we’re already on the edge of our seats about season three thanks to a major announcement by the one and only Jensen Ackles.
The Supernatural star took to Instagram earlier today, August 17, to share the news we didn’t know we’d been waiting for: he’s joining The Boys for its next season.
That’s right folks, in season three Ackles will play the pivotal role of Soldier Boy, who after fighting in World War II became the first ‘super celebrity’ and a mainstay of American culture for decades.
You can check out his announcement below:
Alongside the video which he shared to his 8 million Instagram followers, Ackles wrote: ‘I keep wondering what I’ll do….when Supernatural finally ends this year. Then it hit me.’
He then advised his followers to turn their volume up, directing them to the video in which he – sporting long hair and a beard – can be seen pondering what he’s going to do before being handed a copy of The Boys graphic novel.
After turning the pages for a moment, the actor has a lightbulb moment before looking into the camera, smiling and nodding as, ‘The Boys Season 3′ flashes up on screen.
The news was later confirmed by Amazon Prime Video in a press release, with The Boys showrunner (and Supernatural creator) Erik Kripke expressing his excitement about being reunited with Ackles once more.
Kripke said, as per Variety:
When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother.
As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he’ll bring so much humour, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.
The news comes less than one month after the third season was confirmed, with producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg revealing the news at The Boys‘ panel. ‘If you like The Boys, you’ve got more of it… thank God,’ Rogen said.
Thank God indeed.
Season 2 of The Boys will premiere Friday, September 4, with each new episode dropping weekly on Amazon Prime Video.
Topics: Film and TV, Jensen Ackles, supernatural, The Boys, The Boys Season 3, TV
CreditsJensen Ackles/Instagram and 1 other
Jensen Ackles/Instagram
Variety