Surprising Study Reveals Which Countries Have The Best Netflix Content

A study has revealed which countries across the globe have the best Netflix content, and you’ll be surprised to see the results.

The streaming service is available in 190 countries, with each territory being treated to a different array of content.

Some of the only countries to not have Netflix include China, Syria, and North Korea.

Now, in a bid to rank which countries are blessed with the best Netflix content, Uswitch mapped out all the TV series and films that are available in each country’s Netflix library, and totalled the IMDb scores in each library, combining it with the total number of award wins and nominations.

While you’d expect the US to come up top, especially as Netflix was founded there, surprisingly it came 29th out of 30 with an overall Netflix catalogue score of 79.88.

If the US didn’t come first, then what did come first, I hear you ask?

Japan came up top with an impressive score of 100, according to Uswitch’s study. The country had an impressive score of 27,285 in terms of its IMDb scores, and 19,255 TV and film awards.

Coming in second is the Czech Republic with an overall score of 97.61, with South Korea coming in third with 94.02.

Fortunately for British TV watchers, the UK came in fourth. Regarding the UK’s IMDb scores, it generated an impressive 28,168, while Netflix UK content had received 16,756 awards. Not bad at all.

The rest of the top 10 went as follows: in fourth was Switzerland, only just having lost out to the UK by 0.04 points, fifth was Hungary, then Germany, Belgium, India, and Canada.

Evidently, the US needs to up its Netflix game.