Susie Dent Leads Touching Tributes To ‘Exceptional’ Sean Lock Following Comedian’s Death

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 18 Aug 2021 13:24
Both fans and fellow comedians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late Sean Lock following the tragic news of his passing. 

The news broke today, August 18, that the comedian had passed away from cancer at the age of 58.

Lock was known for appearing on Channel 4’s hit shows 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Confirming the news of his death, his agent said in a comment to PA Media, ‘It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.’

‘Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.’

They further described him as a ‘cherished husband and father to three children’, and said he’ll be ‘sorely missed’.

In the wake of the devastating news, fans and fellow comedians have expressed their condolences online.

Fellow 8 Out of 10 Cats star Susie Dent said she didn’t have ‘the words to describe’ Lock, writing, ‘I wish I had the words to describe the exceptional man that was Sean Lock. But today I don’t, and I think he might have liked it that way.’

Meanwhile, Bill Bailey wrote, ‘It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family.’

Among those leading the tributes for the star was close friend and fellow comedian Lee Mack, who released a statement saying, ‘I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.’

Liverpool-born comic John Bishop also offered his condolences, tweeting, ‘I am shocked and saddened at the news of the loss of Sean Lock. He was a brilliant comedian but more importantly he was a great person on so many levels. He will be missed hugely’, while Tim Vine spoke of how Lock ‘always always made me laugh’.

Pointless host and author Richard Osman paid tribute to the late star as well, writing, ‘Over 15 years producing ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats‘ Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends.’

Piers Morgan tweeted out his own tribute, sharing a quote from Lock reading, ‘If I could have my ashes spread anywhere I wanted, I’d have them spread in Piers Morgan’s eyes.’

Fans of the late comic have also expressed their sadness at the news of his passing. Someone wrote, ‘Very sad news about Sean Lock. One of the funniest comedians on TV. His “The Tiger who came for a pint” on 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown, one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. Will be greatly missed, RIP.’

Another person said, ‘Finding out that someone has passed away from cancer always rattles me to my core. Sean Lock has made me laugh on endless occasions. Rest In Peace.’

A third devastated fan tweeted, ‘Just heard that Sean Lock has died. The usual form of words is well known in such circumstances but honestly I can hardly bring myself to write them. This feels too absurd to be true. Utterly, utterly horrific. Like opening the front door to the find that the street has gone.’

RIP, Sean.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 8am–8pm seven days a week.

