Sweden's Göteborg Film Festival Invites Fan To Spend Seven Days Alone Watching Movies On Isolated Island gbgfilmfestival/YouTube

After almost a year of social distancing, most people are probably dying to be back in the company of others. Sweden’s Göteborg Film Festival, however, has the perfect opportunity for any movie buffs who are still looking for some alone time.

Film fans will likely have enjoyed getting to indulge in their passion amid stay-at-home orders and local lockdowns, but with nowhere for family members, roommates or partners to go, it’s possible each viewing was tainted with questions of, ‘who’s that?’, ‘what’s happening now?’ and ‘oh, what’s he from?’

The Göteborg Film Festival is offering the ultimate solution, with plans to send a single film fan to spend seven days alone on the island of Pater Noster, located off Sweden’s west coast, with nothing but movies for company.

Check out the idea below:

The winner of the competition will be put up in an old lighthouse that has been converted into a boutique luxury hotel, where they can screen up to 60 films from the official 2021 Göteborg line-up in the hotel’s screening room.

Though the film fan will be equipped with good food, drinks and a comfy bed, they can’t take anything with them – that includes phones and computers.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Göteborg Festival Artistic Director Jonas Holmberg explained, ‘You can watch the waves and you can watch the films.’

Isolated cinema for film festival gbgfilmfestival/YouTube

Holmberg stressed that the successful applicant must be a ‘film enthusiast’ who agrees to record a daily vlog about their time on the island, which is considered the ultimate social distancing experiment.

The director pointed out that the winner must also be ’emotionally and psychologically suited to spend a week in this kind of isolation’ – so if you can’t go 15 minutes without WhatsApp, this probably isn’t the place for you.

The film festival, which is the largest in Scandinavia, wanted to examine the impact of isolation and closing cinemas on individuals, and to identify the role of film in the post-pandemic world.

Holmberg said:

We are all watching films in isolation now and that changes our relationship with movies, we have seen new types of films resonate in this lockdown period, and films take on a different meaning. A scene where people hug a stranger feels very different in a moment when you can’t do that yourself.

Cinema Pixabay

A handful of applicants will be selected from online entrants, who will take part in one-on-one interviews before the winner is picked.

As well as conducting the experiment on the island, the festival will also offer isolated, individual screenings at the Draken cinema in Göteborg and at the Scandinavium arena.

Holmberg added:

It will be a strange experience, having a gala screening for one person, but that’s also part of the new world we are in, that places famous for being crowded and full of life are now suddenly empty.

Popcorn Pixabay

The festival will be held in full online between January 29 and February 8, during which time it will focus on the theme of social distances. It has sharply reduced its line-up to 60 films, compared to around 450 screenings in an average year.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to endure the festival alone, you can apply via the Göteborg website here.