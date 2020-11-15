Sylvester Stallone Joins James Gunn's Suicide Squad In Mystery Role PA Images/Warner Bros.

Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone might be putting his fighting skills to use once again as he’s been given a mystery role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Stallone will be joining the likes of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena in the upcoming film, which is set to be a soft reboot of David Ayer’s 2016 movie.

Gunn shared the news about the newest cast member this weekend, when he posted a picture of himself with Stallone and revealed that the pair had already been hard at work on the film.

The director wrote:

Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is.

A fan responded to Gunn’s post to ask whether it meant Stallone is involved in the film, to which Gunn replied: ‘Yep’. A representative for Stallone also confirmed the news to Variety, and the actor expressed his excitement with an Instagram post of his own.

Sharing a picture of a news story about his involvement, Stallone wrote:

Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent.! #Warner Bros.

Gunn had previously stated that filming for The Suicide Squad concluded in February, so it seems the crew must have got back together in order to include Stallone in the film.

Stallone’s role in the film remains a mystery, but Gunn is known to be incorporating new characters into the storyline, so hopefully all will be revealed soon enough.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released on August 6, 2021.