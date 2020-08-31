Sylvester Stallone Releasing Director’s Cut Of Rocky IV For 35th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone has revealed a director’s cut of Rocky IV is coming this year, to mark 35 years since the release of the iconic film.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, August 30, the actor-director announced that he’s in the midst of working on the cut to coincide with the anniversary on November 27.
‘For the 35th anniversary, Rocky 4 is getting a new director’s cut by me. So far it looks great. Soulful. Thank you MGM for this opportunity to entertain,’ he wrote, accompanied by a sketch from the movie.
Interestingly, he also revealed that Paulie’s robot – a weird 80s gimmick – will be cut from the movie entirely, when asked by a fan.
‘The robot is going to the junkyard forever, no more robot,’ he announced.
However, he was met by mixed reactions, with one fan pleading: ‘I know it gets a lot of hate, but seriously please, please please keep the robot! Maybe even add more robot footage?’
‘So, how much more of the robot are we getting this time?’ another asked, adding, ‘really loved that guy!’
Rocky IV was first released in 1985, and quickly became a roaring success, becoming the highest grossing sports movie for 24 years, before being overtaken by The Blind Side.
The fourth film in the Rocky series, Rocky IV grossed at $300 million in the global box office, making it the most financially successful in the series, despite mixed reviews from critics.
The movie introduced audiences to Dolph Lundgren, who played the Soviets’ prize boxer, Ivan Drago, as well as showing Carl Weathers’ last physical appearance in the series.
Rocky IV’s synopsis reads:
After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia Shire).
However, during an exhibition match, Rocky’s friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) is mercilessly beaten to death by hulking Russian newcomer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).
Rocky vows payback against Drago and flies to Russia to train for a Christmas Day fight. Despite their different training methods, Rocky and Drago both wage a long and intense match.
Although Stallone didn’t go into much detail about what other changes he’d be making to the iconic film ahead of his cut, his announcement was, unsurprisingly, enough to send fans into a frenzy.
Shortly after the big reveal, Rocky IV began trending on social media, with thousands of fans speculating about what could come of the release.
Only three months until we find out.
