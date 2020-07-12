Sylvester Stallone Teases Another Rambo Sequel Might Be Coming Lionsgate/TriStar Pictures

From First Blood to Last Blood, Sylvester Stallone isn’t ready to hang up his Rambo knife quite yet.

He’s one of cinema’s most iconic action heroes. While starting as an earnest, gritty depiction of veteran prejudice in a small American town, Rambo soon became an all-guns-blazing fan favourite, tearing apart Vietnam, Burma, Afghanistan and Mexico.

In 2019, Stallone took on the role again in Last Blood, advertised as a Logan of-sorts for the franchise (the reality was much naffer). However, the 74-year-old isn’t ready to retire just yet – he’s teasing another Rambo movie.

Following the iffy-to-awful critical reception of Last Blood – a far, far departure from the nuance of First Blood and even the integral immorality of 2008’s Rambo – Stallone has been working on an ‘extended cut’, which features a 10-minute rainstorm scene completely cut from the theatrical release.

In an Instagram post promoting the film as it drops on iTunes, he wrote: ‘SEE THE REAL JOURNEY – ” YOU JUST DON’T TURN IT OFF!!!! ” MAKE IT #1 THIS WEEKEND! ( He could be back ) Much respect, Sly.’

It’s an interesting position to take, following the slightly ambiguous ending to Last Blood. However, of all the possible movie characters to keep coming back, there’s far worse out there than Rambo. Sometimes, it’s just nice to go see some horrific violence on the big screen, you know?

Last Blood currently has a 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, however reviews of the extended cut are starting to appear online, often headlined with claims that it’s far better than the release we got in cinemas.

When discussing Stallone, Rambo goes hand-in-hand with Rocky, the centre of the fighting series that made him an international star Oscar-winner. It’s been nearly 35 years since Rocky IV hit cinemas – but soon, we’ll get to experience it again. That’s right, Stallone is working on a director’s cut.

Earlier this month, below another Instagram post promoting Last Blood‘s extended cut, fans enquired in the comments over whether Stallone was working on a director’s cut of Rocky Balboa. While confirming this wasn’t the case, he replied: ‘I am doing a directors cut on Rocky IV which will be amazing!!!!!’

The fourth film in the franchise sees Rocky go up against Drago (Dolph Lundgren), an absolute unit of a Russian boxer, following the brutal defeat and death of his friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). There’s no release date for the director’s cut at the time of writing.

Rambo: Last Blood’s extended cut is available on Amazon Prime and iTunes in the US, although it’s not clear when or where it’ll be released in the UK, with the standard theatrical cut available to stream on Amazon Prime now.