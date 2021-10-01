Sylvester Stallone’s Cut Of Rocky IV Featuring Never Before Seen Footage Lands Next Month

Alamy

Sylvester Stallone’s director’s cut of Rocky IV is set to be released next month with a wealth of never-before-seen footage.

Fans of the beloved Rocky franchise will no doubt be able to recite many of the lines by heart after having watched the films over and over again, but the upcoming release will offer some new scenes for one night only.

Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut is set to include 40 minutes of footage that was left on the cutting room floor for the original release, offering enough new content to fill an entire TV show.

Both directed by and starring Stallone, the film is set to be available in theaters across the US on November 11, and November 11 only. MGM will team up with Fathom Events for the nationwide screenings, according to Variety, with certain venues also having access to a broadcast Q&A with Stallone and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

The official studio pitch for the release suggests what Rocky IV fans already know and love will be taken to a whole new level, reading: ‘The fight scenes are more intense, the music is more powerful and the drama is heightened as world heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa (Stallone) must defend his title once again, this time against his most formidable opponent: Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).’

Check out the trailer for the film here:

Though the words ‘one night only’ may instil fear in those who already have plans on the night of November 11, fans will be glad to know Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut will also be available to rent on-demand beginning Friday, November 12.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, with a complete list of theater locations available on the Fathom Events website.

