unilad
Advert

Sylvester Stallone’s Cut Of Rocky IV Featuring Never Before Seen Footage Lands Next Month

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Oct 2021 10:46
Sylvester Stallone Cut Of Rocky IV Featuring Never Before Seen Footage Lands Next MonthAlamy

Sylvester Stallone’s director’s cut of Rocky IV is set to be released next month with a wealth of never-before-seen footage. 

Fans of the beloved Rocky franchise will no doubt be able to recite many of the lines by heart after having watched the films over and over again, but the upcoming release will offer some new scenes for one night only.

Advert

Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut is set to include 40 minutes of footage that was left on the cutting room floor for the original release, offering enough new content to fill an entire TV show.

Both directed by and starring Stallone, the film is set to be available in theaters across the US on November 11, and November 11 only. MGM will team up with Fathom Events for the nationwide screenings, according to Variety, with certain venues also having access to a broadcast Q&A with Stallone and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

The official studio pitch for the release suggests what Rocky IV fans already know and love will be taken to a whole new level, reading: ‘The fight scenes are more intense, the music is more powerful and the drama is heightened as world heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa (Stallone) must defend his title once again, this time against his most formidable opponent: Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).’

Advert

Check out the trailer for the film here:

Loading…

Though the words ‘one night only’ may instil fear in those who already have plans on the night of November 11, fans will be glad to know Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut will also be available to rent on-demand beginning Friday, November 12.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, with a complete list of theater locations available on the Fathom Events website.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Boy Dies From Rare Brain Disease After Playing In Water Fountains
News

Boy Dies From Rare Brain Disease After Playing In Water Fountains

Iconic Meme Video Removed By YouTube After 14 Years For ‘Violence’
Viral

Iconic Meme Video Removed By YouTube After 14 Years For ‘Violence’

How Roger Federer Made $600 Million From Dropping A $10 Million Deal
Sport

How Roger Federer Made $600 Million From Dropping A $10 Million Deal

Dog The Bounty Hunter Claims To Have Found New Lead In Hunt For Brian Laundrie
News

Dog The Bounty Hunter Claims To Have Found New Lead In Hunt For Brian Laundrie

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Now, Sylvester Stallone

Credits

Variety

  1. Variety

    ‘Rocky IV’ Director’s Cut Gets One-Night Only Theatrical Run, Restores 40 Minutes of Footage

 