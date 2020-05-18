Taika Waititi And Chris Hemsworth Reading Roald Dahl Classics For Charity

Roald Dahl’s stories are about the power and importance of kindness – and as a business we believe in enacting that ethos. That’s why we support the critical work of charities such as Partners In Health who are working on the front line in the fight against Covid-19.

We are so delighted to be able to support this re-telling of James and the Giant Peach and not only bring a moment of joy and escapism to children and families at this very tough time – but also to raise vital funds for Partners in Health

We’re incredibly grateful and excited to have Taika and so many incredible stars taking part. We can’t wait for people to see what we’ve got in store – it’s going to be absolutely GIGANTIC fun.