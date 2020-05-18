Taika Waititi And Chris Hemsworth Reading Roald Dahl Classics For Charity
Very few writers have captured the imaginations of children quite like Roald Dahl, with his vivid, fun and sometimes rather dark tales having kept many of us reading way past our bedtimes.
Now, the Roald Dahl Story Company has joined forces with Oscar-winning film-maker Taika Waititi to re-imagine Dahl’s wildly creative novel James and the Giant Peach, with 10 instalments being read for kids (and big kids) all over the world with the help of some famous friends.
Waititi, 44, will narrate the classic book in a group reading, joined by long list of A-List actors, which includes the likes of Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Lupita Nyong’o, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett and Nick Kroll.
This star-studded collaboration is part of the Roald Dahl Story Company’s pledge to give £1 million to charities that have been impacted by the coronavirus.
These organisations include Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, which provides specialist nurses for sick children in the UK, and Partners In Health, a global health NGO fighting the virus in some of the world’s most vulnerable places.
The first two episodes are now available to watch through the Roald Dahl YouTube channel. In the first episode, the Hemsworth brothers can be seen working together for the very first time, playing the parts of James’ cruel relatives, Aunt Sponge and Aunt Spiker.
The second episode will see screen legends Meryl Streep and Benedict Cumberbatch bring their own take to the story, stepping into the shoes of the wicked aunts.
You can catch the first episode for yourself here:
Waititi said:
Being an adult child myself and having read James and the Giant Peach to my girls multiple times, I’m excited to be able to partner with my friends, the Dahl team and Partners In Health and re-tell this story to help those most in need right now.
This wacky, wonderful tale is about resilience in children, triumph over adversity and dealing with a sense of isolation which couldn’t been more relevant today.
The Roald Dahl Story Company will match the first $1 million donated to Partners In Health, with partners lined up for matching once this milestone is achieved. You can make a donation to Partners In Health here.
Catch the second episode for yourself here:
Managing Director of The Roald Dahl Story Company, Luke Kelly, said:
Roald Dahl’s stories are about the power and importance of kindness – and as a business we believe in enacting that ethos. That’s why we support the critical work of charities such as Partners In Health who are working on the front line in the fight against Covid-19.
We are so delighted to be able to support this re-telling of James and the Giant Peach and not only bring a moment of joy and escapism to children and families at this very tough time – but also to raise vital funds for Partners in Health
We’re incredibly grateful and excited to have Taika and so many incredible stars taking part. We can’t wait for people to see what we’ve got in store – it’s going to be absolutely GIGANTIC fun.
The remaining instalments of James and the Giant Peach will be released on the Roald Dahl YouTube channel on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6.00pm BST. The perfect bedtime story.
