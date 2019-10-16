Taika Waititi Confirms Korg’s Return For Thor: Love And Thunder

ABC/Marvel Studios

Let’s hope he prints enough pamphlets: Taika Waititi’s Korg will be returning to our screens in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The sequel to Ragnarok, bringing back the Waititi as director, will also feature his fan-favourite, hilariously naive bundle of rocks.

The What We Do In The Shadows and Hunt For The Wilderpeople filmmaker recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he confirmed Korg’s return in the 2021 follow-up.

While he was on the show to promote Jojo Rabbit – his upcoming ‘anti-hate satire’ revolving around a young boy whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler – Kimmel chatted to Waititi about the next Thor film – spurring the confirmation everyone was waiting for.

Waititi told the audience: ‘My character is coming back, Korg.’ Met with rapturous applause, he slipped back into the character’s unforgettable voice, saying: ‘Thank you. Thank you so much for that reaction.’

Whether his trusty sidekick Miek will return is currently unknown – but what we do know about Thor: Love and Thunder sounds phenomenal.

Check out the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok below:

Based on Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman’s The Mighty Thor, Chris Hemsworth is set to return as the God of Thunder, as well as Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie – who’ll be ruling Asgard as king and looking for love.

Here’s the big detail: Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will not only return, but she’ll also wield Mjölnir. That’s right, we’ll have two Thors.

How Waititi will orchestrate this monumental moment in the MCU is yet to be seen. In the comics, male Thor becomes unworthy of the hammer, while Jane wields it as she’s battling breast cancer – with its magic helping rid her body of the disease.

As per CinemaBlend, Waititi said:

I think that’s a really powerful part of the books. I think it’s really cool that she’s fighting this thing and there’s two battles going on. Personally I really love that storyline. But whether it ends up in the film is yet to be seen.

Considering the major thematic thread of Endgame with Thor – him putting on weight, considering himself worthless but realising he’s still the same hero regardless – having him suddenly become unworthy of the hammer would seem jarring.

Portman was notably missing from Ragnarok, only appearing very, very briefly in Avengers: Endgame via time travel shenanigans. But, Waititi convinced her to come back for a mega-fresh take on the superhero.

Thor: Ragnarok is considered one of the (if not the) funniest films in the MCU – currently it’s sitting at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

There’s one thing we need to know: where and who is N00bmaster69?

You can check out Waititi’s full interview with Kimmel below:

Thor: Love and Thunder is due to hit cinemas on November 5, 2021. Jojo Rabbit is released in UK cinemas on January 3, 2020.

