Taika Waititi Directed Coca-Cola’s Tear-Jerking Christmas Advert
As one of the greatest directors working today, Taika Waititi has brought us some of the most beloved films and TV series of recent years.
From Jojo Rabbit to Hunt for the Wilderpeople via Thor: Ragnarok, the director and screenwriter has a distinctive, quirky style and a gift for packing an emotional gut punch.
Now the multi-talented New Zealander has turned his hand to directing Coco-Cola’s 2020 Christmas advert. It’s unsurprisingly beautiful and will bring a tear to your eye, whether or not you’re the sort of person who loves getting snowballed with Christmas ads in November.
Grab a tissue, and watch the ad for yourself below:
According to Coca-Cola’s synopsis:
This Christmas, give something only you can give.
Be it in person, over an awkward video call, or just a quick message, making time for the ones you love is what makes Christmas truly the most special time of year, no matter how you do it.
Wherever you are, we hope you have a good one.
Merry Christmas
The advert begins with a little girl hugging her dad goodbye before he drives away in the snow. Just as he’s about to pull off the driveway, she chases after him and hands him a letter addressed to Santa Claus.
The rest of the ad shows the devoted dad battling snow, sea and forest to deliver his daughter’s letter, determined above all else to make her Christmas wishes come true.
When the intrepid father eventually reach Santa’s cabin, a smile of relief lifting on his face, I’m not ashamed to admit that I felt a little warm and fuzzy inside. Despite everything, it’s certainly beginning to look a lot like Christmas…
