unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Taika Waititi Directed Coca-Cola’s Tear-Jerking Christmas Advert

by : Julia Banim on : 11 Nov 2020 18:53
Taika Waititi Directed Coca-Cola's Tear-Jerking Christmas AdvertTaika Waititi Directed Coca-Cola's Tear-Jerking Christmas AdvertCoca-Cola/YouTube

As one of the greatest directors working today, Taika Waititi has brought us some of the most beloved films and TV series of recent years.

From Jojo Rabbit to Hunt for the Wilderpeople via Thor: Ragnarok, the director and screenwriter has a distinctive, quirky style and a gift for packing an emotional gut punch.

Advert

Now the multi-talented New Zealander has turned his hand to directing Coco-Cola’s 2020 Christmas advert. It’s unsurprisingly beautiful and will bring a tear to your eye, whether or not you’re the sort of person who loves getting snowballed with Christmas ads in November.

Grab a tissue, and watch the ad for yourself below:

According to Coca-Cola’s synopsis:

Advert

This Christmas, give something only you can give.

Be it in person, over an awkward video call, or just a quick message, making time for the ones you love is what makes Christmas truly the most special time of year, no matter how you do it.

Wherever you are, we hope you have a good one.

Merry Christmas

Taika WaititiTaika WaititiPA Images

The advert begins with a little girl hugging her dad goodbye before he drives away in the snow. Just as he’s about to pull off the driveway, she chases after him and hands him a letter addressed to Santa Claus.

The rest of the ad shows the devoted dad battling snow, sea and forest to deliver his daughter’s letter, determined above all else to make her Christmas wishes come true.

Advert

When the intrepid father eventually reach Santa’s cabin, a smile of relief lifting on his face, I’m not ashamed to admit that I felt a little warm and fuzzy inside. Despite everything, it’s certainly beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes
News

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat
News

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat

Joe Biden’s Family Dogs Have Got Their Own Official Twitter
Animals

Joe Biden’s Family Dogs Have Got Their Own Official Twitter

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Taika Waititi

Credits

Coca-Cola/YouTube

  1. Coca-Cola/YouTube

    Coca-Cola Christmas Commercial 2020

 