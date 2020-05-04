Taika Waititi Will Direct And Co-Write New Star Wars Film PA/Disney

Taika Waititi is set to co-write and direct a new Star Wars film.

Waititi was recently awarded Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on Jojo Rabbit and he has been praised with giving a new lease of life to the Marvel character Thor in Ragnarok, but now he is turning his attention to a feature-length film for the Star Wars universe.

The beloved filmmaker initially won fans of the franchise over by directing the widely-acclaimed first season finale episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+, which scored a rare rating of 100% positive on Rotten Tomatoes.

Taika Waititi PA Images

Waititi will co-write the film with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who received a BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film of the Year on the stunning three-time Oscar-winning film, 1917.

The news was announced on the official Star Wars Twitter page, which read:

Incoming news from a galaxy far, far away…. Academy Award winner @TaikaWaititi to direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release; Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (@WeWriteAtDawn) to co-write screenplay with Waititi.

The news will no doubt be welcomed by Star Wars fans, many of who were begging for Waititi to direct a film in the franchise following his work on The Mandalorian.

One fan wrote:

5 minutes into the last episode of @themandalorian and I’ve decided @TaikaWaititi must write and direct his own @starwars series. I hope this ages well.

It’s unclear yet when the new project will hit the big screen, but if Waititi’s previous work is anything to go by it’s sure to be worth the wait!

