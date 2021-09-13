Tanya Fear Of ‘Doctor Who’ Has Been Reported Missing

tanyafear/Instagram/PA

British actor Tanya Fear has been reported as missing after having not been seen for several days.

Fear, who appeared in a 2018 episode of Doctor Who, was reported as last seen on Thursday, September 9, in the Hollywood Bowl area of Los Angeles.

Advert 10

Since then, it’s been revealed that she was spotted on September 12 on Santa Monica Boulevard. An official missing persons report was filed on September 9.

As well as Doctor Who, Fear’s credits also include Endeavour, Spotless, DCI Banks, Midsomer Murders and Kick-Ass 2.

BBC

Alex Cole, Fear’s manager, has expressed concerns about the 31-year-old actor, but explained that she appeared fine when he saw her last.

Advert 10

He told ABC News, ‘Since she’s been here, she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning. We’re obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her.’

Fear’s friends and family have now taken to social media appealing for help in locating her. A Twitter page has been created, said to be run by her family, named #FindTanyaFear.

Tweeting a description of the actor, they wrote:

This account is dedicated to finding our beloved Tanya Fear who went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on 9th Sep 2021. Tanya has a distinct British accent, is 5ft4, weighs about 140lbs, brown eyes, black hair and her hair looks like the picture below.

Advert 10

A recent update given on the page detailed what she was wearing when she was last seen. Fear was described as wearing a short-sleeved, brown fitted collar top with buttons and dark plaid pants.

Others have used the #FindTanyaFear hashtag in the hopes of helping locate her.

Someone tweeted, ‘If you’ve seen her, please contact LAPD immediately and quote ref number: DR #210615724 or PAK32978. Last seen on the 9th wearing a brown short sleeve fitted top and dark plaid bottoms Please follow and share info with @findtanyafear #FindTanyaFear #MissingPerson we need her home.’

Advert 10