Tara Reid In Talks To Play Carole Baskin In Tiger King Movie
With various Tiger King movies and TV shows set to claw us back into the wild, strange world of Joe Exotic, there is one question on everyone’s lips.
Which actor has the ability to step into the leopard print shoes of Baskin’s long-time nemesis ‘Carole f*cking Baskin’? And who can deliver the iconic line, ‘hey all you cool cats and kittens’ with real oomph?
It now looks as if we might have our perfect Carole, with none other than Tara Reid potentially set to channel the zoo keepers passion for cats and extremely meme-able turn of phrase.
Reid’s manager, Philippe Ashfield, told The New York Post:
We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment as casting is on hold.
Tara loves ‘Tiger King’ and found the documentary extremely interesting. She feels she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well … and she has a similar look to [Baskin].
Adding to the excitement around the as of yet unconfirmed casting choice, Reid, 44, has tweeted a picture of herself alongside the caption ‘Hey all you cool cats and kittens RAWWWR’.
Reid, who rose to fame playing Vicky in the American Pie movies, certainly does bear somewhat of a resemblance to Baskin, with her big blue eyes and long blonde hair.
However, a fair amount of people have been left a little disappointed to learn that Amanda Seyfried – who looks uncannily like a young pre-Exotic Baskin – won’t be hopping onto the animal rights activist’s ‘Wicked Witch of the West bike’.
Resemblances aside, Reid would no doubt play a very good – and slightly scary – Baskin, having already perfected her ability to work alongside wild, predatory animals in the Sharknado movies.
Information about this upcoming spinoff has yet to be revealed, however there are multiple other Tiger King adaptations set to be uncaged.
Universal Content Productions is reportedly developing Wondery podcast Joe Exotic as a scripted series with Kate McKinnon playing Baskin, however the project has yet to be attached to a network or streaming platform.
As reported by Variety earlier this month, Nicolas Cage will star in an eight-episode scripted series based around the roller coaster life of Exotic.
Produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, this series will draw from Leif Reigstad’s Texas Monthly article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild.
Topics: Film and TV, Amanda Seyfried, Carole Baskin, Tara Reid, Tiger King