Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Follow Up Will Explore Cliff Booth’s Back Story
The novelisation of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood will see Quentin Tarantino reveal more about the ‘enigma’ of Cliff Booth as he dives into the character’s past.
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood was one of the most highly anticipated films of 2019, providing another instalment of Tarantino’s epic works and exploring the highs and lows of Hollywood’s Golden Age.
The film was nominated for 10 Oscars and ended up winning two, and now Tarantino is allowing fans even further insight into the story with a novel he’s described as a ‘complete rethinking’ of the movie.
The renowned filmmaker discussed the project on the latest episode of the Pure Cinema Podcast ahead of its release later this month, saying he was ‘really happy’ and ‘proud’ of the novelisation.
Tarantino expressed belief fans of the movie will get a ‘kick’ out of reading the book, Entertainment Weekly reports, as it allows them to further explore characters and learn ‘secrets that you didn’t know’.
Booth looks to be one of the characters readers will learn most about, as the director noted the character, played in the movie by Pitt, is a ‘real enigma’.
He explained:
You’re kind of like, what’s this guy’s deal? And one of the things in the book is, there’s these isolated chapters that tell you, like, this whole chapter will be about Cliff’s past. It goes back in time to tell you about Cliff at this point in time.
And then you go further on with the normal run of the story and there’s another chapter that goes back in time and tells you about Cliff’s past. And every isolated chapter that’s just about Cliff’s past is like a weird little pulp novel unto itself starring Cliff.
Tarantino emphasised that the book is not simply a novelised version of the screenplay, saying he did ‘so much research’ to create the book rather than just ‘throwing [in] some scenes that were left out of the editing room’.
The decision to create a book based on the film stemmed from the amount of work the director put in to the movie, having worked on it for five years. He explained that despite never even typing up some of the areas he explored, the work made him ‘understand the characters’ and ‘learn things about them’, describing the novel as an ‘unwieldy version of the movie.’
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel is set to be released on June 29.
Featured Image Credit: Sony Pictures
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Now, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino