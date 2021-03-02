Taron Egerton Has Finished Filming The Tetris Movie

taron.egerton/Tetris

Taron Egerton’s Tetris movie is falling into place after finishing filming on the video game biopic.



No, it’s not a video game adaptation. Falling Blocks, directed by Filth and Stan & Ollie‘s Jon S. Baird, will chronicle the development, release and tumultuous legal battles around the distribution of the Tetris arcade game.

Egerton will play Henk Rogers, a Dutch video game designer and entrepreneur, one of several figures entangled in the web of litigation to secure the rights to Tetris. The game itself was created in 1984 by Russian software engineer Alexey Pajitnov, whose casting hasn’t yet been revealed.

Taking to Instagram to announce the film had wrapped production, Egerton wrote: ‘Done! We made a whole movie in a pandemic and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved.’

Shooting took place all across Scotland, with Baird taking the cast to Glasgow and his home turf in Aberdeen. Matthew Vaughn, who earlier directed Egerton in the Kingsman franchise, is also producing under his Marv banner.

The 31-year-old actor first unveiled his Rogers look last year, sporting a retro fit and a moustache. In an earlier interview with GQ, he said of the film: ‘It’s definitely more Social Network than Lego Movie. It’s about the rights to the game. It’s an insane true story.’



As filming came to an end, Baird told the Evening Express: ‘I’m a bit shell-shocked in a way about how well it has gone – and proud. It sounds a bit soft for somebody from the north-east but I’m a bit emotional because it’s proved to me it wasn’t just a dream. I really can’t speak highly enough of the experience we had in Aberdeen.’

He added: ‘Usually when you film in a city people shout out or try to ruin your takes. North-east people were very respectful. And that was the thing that really melted my heart. Everybody was just so excited and encouraging and supportive.’

As for Egerton, Baird said: ‘Taron had a great time while he was here. He took his dog down the beach for a walk and marvelled at the scenery. He thought everyone was incredibly friendly.’

There’s no confirmation of when audiences should expect to see Falling Blocks. We do know it’s set to debut on Apple TV+, however it likely won’t be until much later this year, if not early 2021.

Egerton is also due to appear in Illumination’s Sing 2, a sequel to the 2016 film. He’ll play Johnny, with Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon reprising their roles, among others.