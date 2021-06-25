unilad
Advert

Ted Bundy Was Given Away As A Mass Murderer By These Three Things, Expert Says

by : Emily Brown on : 25 Jun 2021 16:07
Ted Bundy Was Given Away As A Mass Murderer By These Three Things, Expert SaysState Archives of Florida, Florida Memory/Netflix

A body language expert has claimed Ted Bundy did three things during interviews that gave him away as a mass murderer.  

Bundy is widely regarded as America’s most prolific serial killer, having confessed to killing 36 young women across the United States, though being thought to have murdered many more.

Advert

The killer was executed for his crimes in 1989, but experts in body language, speech and forensic psychology have now revisited an interview conducted with Bundy in 1977, at a time when he was only convicted of kidnapping and was awaiting his trial for murder.

See a clip of the experts’ comments below:

Loading…

Bundy confidently told the interviewer he expected to be cleared of his charges, but in a new true crime documentary titled Ted Bundy: A Faking It Special, expert Cliff Lansley highlights three micro-gestures that contradict Bundy’s claims of innocence.

Advert

The first sign comes when Bundy closes his eyes while talking, which Lansley says allows him to ‘distance’ himself from the words he is using and perhaps therefore get them out more convincingly.

The second indicator comes in the form of a one-sided shoulder shrug, as Lansley explains: ‘This is a partial expression – leakage – of the full expression of ‘I have no idea what I’m talking about’.’

Ted Bundy (PA Images)PA Images

The third sign, which Lansley believes ‘nails’ Bundy as a killer, comes as a ‘little head shake ‘no’.’

Advert

He says:

When you’re saying something affirmative, but your body is leaking something in the negative, you can trust the body. Because most of these body signals are below consciousness.

Lansley expresses belief that Bundy’s own high self-awareness proves detrimental, suggesting that whenever he unconsciously makes one of these ‘slips’, it may be an indicator that Bundy is ‘not convincing’.

Describing the interview footage, he continues: ‘What gives us a clue is a few seconds further on we get this stare right down the camera lens. I think he knows he’s slipped up; this camera check is a semi-conscious check-in of his audience to see if he’s getting away with it.’

Advert
Ted Bundy (discovery+)discovery+

Other incriminating elements of the interview come when Bundy laughs off the question of whether or not he is guilty, with Lansley noting this move gives him time to think and presents him as charming, as well as rapid blinking and licking of the lips, which indicate that he was ‘thinking hard’ and ‘experiencing emotional load’.

Despite presenting himself as relaxed, Lansley says, Bundy’s body language suggests he is actually under immense stress.

Needless to say, Bundy was ultimately found guilty of murder and was handed three death sentences for his crimes.

Advert

Ted Bundy: A Faking It Special is available to stream exclusively on discovery+ from June 26. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Boris Johnson Releases Statement About Matt Hancock Affair
News

Boris Johnson Releases Statement About Matt Hancock Affair

Alan Turing, World War Two Codebreaker, To Feature On £50 Note From Today
News

Alan Turing, World War Two Codebreaker, To Feature On £50 Note From Today

Petition To Remove ‘Racist’ Segment From James Corden Show Nears 50,000 Signatures
Viral

Petition To Remove ‘Racist’ Segment From James Corden Show Nears 50,000 Signatures

John McAfee Tweet Resurfaces Saying If He Dies In Prison It ‘Was No Fault Of His’
News

John McAfee Tweet Resurfaces Saying If He Dies In Prison It ‘Was No Fault Of His’

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Murder, Serial Killer, Ted Bundy

 