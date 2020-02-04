Ted Bundy’s Brain Was Removed For Experimentation After He Was Executed
A new documentary from Amazon Prime has revealed how Ted Bundy’s brain was removed for experimentation following his execution.
The experiments were conducted in a bid to find out why Bundy had committed such inconceivably horrific acts. Some previous studies had drawn connections between brain injuries and criminal activity, and scientists wanted to see if problems with his brain had influenced his crimes.
In life, Bundy had likened committing murder to drug addiction; describing the urge to kill as a ‘chemical tidal wave washing through his brain’, so it’s no wonder scientists wanted to study it.
Bundy was an American serial killer, rapist and necrophiliac who killed at least 36 young women in the 1970s.
He was executed by electric chair at Florida State Prison in 1989, with his ashes scattered at an unknown location in the Cascades – the very same mountain range where he had dumped several of his victims’ bodies.
Bundy’s story has been told many times before, through various documentaries, books and movies, with people still left at a loss to explain the inner workings of his twisted mind.
However, this latest doc will bring a new perspective, bringing viewers the story of Bundy’s former long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall (previously Kloepfer), and her daughter, Molly, who regarded Bundy as a father figure.
You can watch the trailer for Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer below:
Having remained silent about her relationship with Bundy since the publication of her 1981 memoir, Elizabeth is now opening up about what it was like to fall in love with America’s most notorious serial killer.
Speaking during a segment in the Amazon doc, Elizabeth said:
This story has been told many times by men. Now is the time to talk about our own story from beginning to end, because we lived, and so many people didn’t.
Director Trish Wood added:
It’s time we stopped talking about him. I think everybody knows his name. Nobody knows who the women were.
And I think that any future endeavours like this should focus more on the people who survived and who can talk about the culture in which it happened.
Elizabeth first met Bundy in a Seattle bar in 1968, and remained with him throughout the early 1970s, the time period during which he committed the majority of the murders.
You can catch Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer on Amazon Prime now.
