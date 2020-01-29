Ted Bundy’s Girlfriend Speaks For First Time In 40 Years In New Doc

Ted Bundy's Girflriend Speaks For First Time In 40 Years In New Doc Amazon Prime

Ted Bundy’s former long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall (previously Kloepfer) will tell her story for the first time in nearly 40 years, as part of a new documentary set to be released this week.

The five-part series Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer delves into the experiences of the women closest to the serial killer, including Liz and her daughter, Molly.

Liz has remained silent about her relationship with Bundy in the nearly four decades since releasing her memoir in 1981.

Check out the trailer for the powerful doc here:

In the Amazon Prime docuseries, she will open up about their relationship as she recalls living with the killer, completely unaware he had murdered upwards of 30 women and girls.

The series, available on the streaming service from Friday, will also see Liz’s daughter Molly and a number of Bundy’s survivors tell their powerful stories from the perspective of those he victimised.

In a clip taken from the docuseries, Liz says:

This story has been told many times by men. Now is the time to talk about our own story from beginning to end, because we lived, and so many people didn’t.

Liz talks about how she met Bundy in a bar in Seattle in 1969, and instantly fell for his charm, quickly making him a part of her day-to-day life alongside daughter Molly.

At first, she recalls, not thinking he would ever be capable of such atrocities. However, when her suspicions began to build up, she ended up calling the police on her lover.

‘I fell in love with him from day one, but there were all these coincidences,’ she says. ‘I couldn’t let it go.’

People will be familiar with Liz’s story after watching Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron. The film depicted Bundy from Liz’s perspective and was based on her memoir, The Phantom Prince: My Life With Ted Bundy, which she wrote in 1981, while he was in jail in Florida.

However, she has remained quiet ever since and has always declined to speak further on the subject, until now.

It’s hoped this docuseries will tell a different narrative, recognising the plight of Bundy’s victims and those closest to him, who he betrayed in unthinkable ways.

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer is set to land on Amazon Prime on Friday, January 31.