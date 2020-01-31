Ted Danson Posts Emotional Goodbye From Set Of Final Ever The Good Place

The Good Place Netflix

The Good Place upped the game in a multitude of ways in terms of delivering touching and hilarious fantasy comedy.

Strikingly original and imaginative, you could sense the fun the scriptwriters were having in every single scene. No other comedy series in Heaven or on Earth has ever brought viewers such a vast array of ethical and philosophical conundrums to muddle through.

Keeping viewers’ brain cells whirring until the very last scene, The Good Place was a whirlwind of mile-a-minute jokes, dimension defying adventures and wisdom which went so, so much deeper than your usual sitcom platitudes. Honestly, I can’t forkin’ believe it’s all over.

The best part of the show was undoubtedly the core cast of recurring characters. Despite being dead/demonic/a knowledge bank, each character showed real development throughout each of the four seasons.

With each episode, we saw Janet (D’Arcy Carden) become more and more human. We saw Eleanor (Kristen Bell) and Chidi (William Jackson Harper) fall in love across an assortment of rebooted afterlifes. We heard Tahani (Jameela Jamil) namedrop pretty much every celeb, living and dead.

We loved them all individually and clearly the cast members have so much affection for their characters and for each other.

Ted Danson, who played lovable demon Michael in the show, has now given an emotional tribute to his time on the show, sharing a vid from the set of the final ever episode:

The video shows Danson, 72, wrapping up his final scene, to rapturous applause from the cast and crew.

Danson can then be seen beckoning over his fellow cast members for a group shot, while making an emotional farewell speech:

This has been the most beautiful thing, which is a reflection of the most beautiful show I think I’ve ever been on, with so many the most beautiful people who are like-minded. And in this astounding place, I will never forget it. Much love.

Meanwhile, other cast members have expressed their love for the show, and the bittersweet feeling of leaving it behind.

Jackson Harper told Variety:

I’m gonna miss the fans that we have. The people that get into the granular nitty, gritty of every single choice. When the work goes somewhere and someone appreciates every, little tiny piece of it. That’s a huge compliment. And it makes you feel like Wow it’s really worth it, to be that specific.

Kristen Bell added:

I’m going to miss having a community of people… people on the show, people who work on the show and the fans who were excited about getting a road map about how to be a good person, were ready for an introduction into philosophy, learned how to be kinder and also still loved fart jokes along the way.

The Good Place Netflix

More so than any other television universe, I will be so genuinely sad to leave The Good Place – and the bad place – behind.

There is nothing else out there quite like it, and hopefully its legacy will inspire other screenwriters to take risks and explore huge metaphysical themes.

You can watch all four episodes of The Good Place on Netflix now.