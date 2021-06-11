Ted Is Coming Back As A TV Series
The Ted franchise is being revived as a foul-mouthed television series.
When Ted burst onto screens in 2012, the comedic bear delighted audiences and made a significant profit. In fact, Ted was the most successful original comedy of all time at the time of its release. The franchise lost steam after a sequel, but Seth MacFarlane is bringing the loveable swearing bear to television.
Peacock, the NBCUniversal-backed streaming service, has commissioned 10 episodes of a new series that will focus on a younger Ted. With that in mind, it is unclear whether Mark Wahlberg will be appear in the series.
NBCUniversal Entertainment Content Chairman Susan Rovner was key to bringing Ted back, and pitched the series.
Rovner told The Hollywood Reporter about the skills of MacFarlane and the excitement around the project:
Seth has a superpower of creating fandoms and Ted is a shining example of his ability to create beloved characters that we can’t get enough of.
We are so lucky to bring this project to Peacock viewers who will have an opportunity to see their favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear once again.
Hulu’s Beatrice Springborn also discussed what she hopes the series will achieve and why it is important:
Over the years, Seth has captured audiences with his comedic genius and this reimagination of Ted continues that legacy.
The Peacock series will have the same wish fulfillment and fun of the classic movies, while delving more into the adventures and backstory of the beloved foul-mouthed teddy bear and his family.
MacFarlane, who has been responsible for television hits like American Dad and Family Guy, is set to write the script and executive produce the series. With this in mind, the spirit of the films should be seen in the upcoming series.
The new series will be the second show created by MacFarlane for NBCUniversal after he moved over his contract with 20th Television in 2020. This move brought the catalogue of MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door productions to the media company. As a result, The End Is Nye was created by Fuzzy Door and released through NBCUniversal.
Speaking about the upcoming Ted series, MRC Television president Elise Henderson noted:
MRC is excited to partner with UCP and Peacock as we expand the world of Ted, which originated in our film group, into the television space. We have a long relationship with Seth and cannot wait to bring his vision to the many fans around the globe as well as new audiences.
