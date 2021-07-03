unilad
Teen Wolf Star Tyler Posey Comes Out As LGBTQ+ Member

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Jul 2021 17:21
Tyler Posey has come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community, and credited his girlfriend with helping him realise this.

The former Teen Wolf star made the revelation in a recent interview, and said that his current girlfriend helped show him he falls ‘under the queer umbrella’.

Posey announced in February that he was dating singer Phem, and has since revealed that while he’s currently dating a woman, he’s been with men too.

Tyler Posey (PA)PA Images

He told NME, ‘I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too.’

Posey continued:

She’s helped me realise that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess. No, not ‘I guess’. I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.’

The Truth or Dare actor has released a single with Phem, titled Shut Up.

Prior to coming out as sexually fluid and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Posey said he’d been accused of ‘gay baiting’. He explained, ‘Someone asked if I’d been with men [as well as women], and I said yes. Since then there’s been this really loud person online – I’m pretty sure it’s only one person – and they’re trying to call me a ‘gay-baiter’: pretending to be gay to get money, essentially.’

Posey branded these claims ‘bizarre’, and said he’s received online abuse as a result.

While cyberbullying once badly affected the 29-year-old, he said he’s now ‘in a place where [he] can somewhat laugh at that kind of thing’, and has been working on his mental health.

However, he noted that being subjected to cyberbully can take its toll on people. Posey said, ‘I know that other people who deal with this kind of sh*t may not be as strong mentally.’

If you’ve been affected by bullying and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Bullying UK (part of Family Lives) on 0808 800 2222. The helpline service is open 9am–9pm Monday to Friday and 10am–3pm Saturday and Sunday. 

