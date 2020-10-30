unilad
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Back In Cinemas For 30th Anniversary

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 30 Oct 2020 13:59
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Back In Cinemas For 30th Anniversary

80s and 90s kids rejoice – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is returning to cinemas for its 30th anniversary. 

While it’s probably the reminder of your age that you didn’t need on a Friday afternoon, it’ll be the perfect way to relive your childhood.

The original film will be hitting cinemas across the US for three days only from November 5 to November 7 with the help of Fathom Events.

New Line Cinema

The movie originally debuted in 1990 and made an impressive $202 million at the box office according to ComicBook. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sequels then followed in 1992 and 1995.

Tom Lucas, Fathom Events’ Vice President of Studio Relations, said of the upcoming event, ‘We are excited to celebrate 30 years of a film that brings families together in a fun, entertaining and hilarious way.’

He continued, ‘As audiences discovered in 1990, the adventures of the heroic turtles are truly meant to be seen on a giant screen in a darkened theater, so we hope audiences of all ages will make Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael part of their entertainment plans.’

New Line Cinema

Need a recap of what happens in the 1990 movie? Fathom Events explains:

Adapted from the early Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics with characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the movie achieved the then-seemingly impossible feat of bringing its reptilian heroes to full live-action with a team of puppeteers and a voice cast led by Brian Tochi as Leonardo, Corey Feldman as Donatello, Josh Pais as Raphael, Robbie Rist as Michelangelo and Kevin Clash as Splinter, the Turtles’ master. The film also features Judith Hoag and Elias Koteas.

You can find out where you can watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and book tickets here.

