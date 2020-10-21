Teenager Finally Achieves Her Dream Of Dating Godzilla Toho/ABC

While many people may dream of dating the likes of Henry Cavill or Angelina Jolie, this girl’s dream was to date Godzilla.

Seira Watanabe, aged 13, is a huge fan of the fictional character – so much so that she wrote to Osaka television show Tantei! Knight Scoop in the hopes of bagging a date with the monster.

Prior to writing to the show, Seira accumulated a large collection of Godzilla figures and apparently does an ‘excellent impression’ of its roar. Interesting.

Apparently Tantei! Knight Scoop gets all kinds of requests from its viewers, so Seira’s request won’t have been viewed as particularly strange.

According to Kotaku, part of the teenager’s letter to the TV show read, ‘My love is so great that I would like to marry Godzilla.’

Seira’s wish was granted and the pair went on a date to the Godzilla Museum on Awaji Island, Japan, and later watched the sunset together on the beach.

As the date drew to a close, the teenager kissed and hugged her date before proposing to the fictional monster. However, much to Seira’s dismany, Godzilla declined her offer.

Tweeting about the unusual episode, one person wrote, ‘Strange wishes come true on Japanese TV: like going out on a date with Godzilla. Perfect for Halloween.’

Someone else, however, said it was ‘way too adorable for this world’.

Could this year get any stranger?