Tenet Revives Box Office With More Than $100 Million Opening Week

Ever since Christopher Nolan’s Tenet hit cinemas, it’s been all anyone can talk about, whether that’s because of its confusing nature or its almost-impossible-to-make-out exchanges.

Of course, the film’s genius has also been noted, something that can’t be denied given its million-dollar opening week, which has seen Tenet cross the $100 million mark internationally after making just over $20 million in China this weekend alone.

Although these figures are pretty bog-standard for Nolan – you only need to look at The Dark Knight, Dunkirk and Inception to know that’s true – it’s no doubt a remarkable feat, given cinemas are only just returning to normality in the wake of a global health crisis.

Since its international release on August 23, Tenet has surpassed box-office expectations week after week, taking in more than $53 million in 41 markets in its opening weekend. Warner Bros. is expected to release domestic numbers for the film later today, as per Variety.

At a time when movie-goers are still exercising caution, avoiding going to cinemas in their masses as they usually would, a $100 million opening week is surely evidence that Tenet has revived the box office.

And given the fact it’s the first Hollywood blockbuster to open in US cinemas since the coronavirus pandemic meant production on numerous films had to be halted – the spy film arrived in the US on September 3, almost two weeks after it debuted – it’s an encouraging sign that other films will be able to follow suit.

However, Tenet has still got a way to go to be considered a financial success; the film cost close to $200 million and will only be considered a success if it makes close to the $450 million mark worldwide.

Considering it’s already made $100 million though, those figures are certainly within reaching distance – especially when you take into account the movie is expected to gross more than $20 million in the US alone in its opening weekend.

This figure has undoubtedly been affected by the ongoing health crisis. The US has been the hardest hit country with regards to the pandemic, and so the film will not screen in major markets such as Los Angeles and New York City – where cinemas remain closed – which would usually be vital in pushing those numbers up.

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, the thriller follows an unnamed CIA agent — referred to only as ‘The Protagonist’ – as he manipulates the flow of time to prevent World War III.

‘Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time,’ its synopsis reads.

If you haven’t managed to catch it yet, Tenet is available to watch now in cinemas worldwide.