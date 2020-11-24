Terminator 2 Behind-The-Scenes Footage Is Blowing People’s Minds

Eyes On Cinema/Twitter

Jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes footage from Terminator 2 is blowing fans’ minds.

1991’s T2: Judgement Day is two things: firstly, it’s the best instalment in the franchise; secondly, it’s still a top-to-bottom marvel of action filmmaking, strung together with CGI, special effects and a little bit of lunacy along the way.

Most people are aware of its visual effects prowess, most visible in Robert Patrick’s mo-cap pioneering, dumbfounding T-1000. However, as footage attests, the stunts were incredibly tangible.

Check out the footage below:

Twitter account Eyes on Cinema posted an incredible clip showing off the making of one of T2‘s most iconic scenes: the lorry chase.

It’s a key turning point in the film, coming after we realise Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t playing a villainous machine – he’s there to save John Connor from the T-1000. After a short duel, he chases after the antagonist’s lorry as John tries to escape on his dirt bike.

A few moments really inspire awe, such as the lorry smashing through the wall of the bridge and flying through the air. Also, we see the top of the lorry get chopped off by the overpass, causing an explosion of debris and sparks.

Now watch the actual scene from T2 below:

Thirdly, there’s a short clip of two men filming the extravaganza on an accompanying car. While not explicitly confirmed, the guy in the yellow shirt looks to be James Cameron (over his career, he’s a director known to get in amongst the action).

It’s been viewed more than a quarter of a million times, with Saw writer Leigh Whannell sharing it and simply writing: ‘Yessssss.’

One user wrote: ‘Absolutely love these old(er) action movies where the behind the scenes was actually just proof that they did the crazy thing you saw from a more polishing angle.’ Another wrote: ‘Seeing this masterpiece being made is so surreal.’

Terminator 2: Judgement Day is available to stream on-demand from Amazon Prime and other providers.

