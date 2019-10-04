Terminator: Dark Fate Billboard Put Up Outside Abortion Clinic

Staff in an Australian abortion clinic have slammed a billboard for the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate movie after it was erected right outside their surgery.

Just outside the inner-city Marie Stopes Bowen Hills Day Surgery in Brisbane, Australia, you’re greeted by the unmistakeable face of James Cameron’s killer cybernetic organism, along with the cast for the latest film in the series.

The image was originally posted on Reddit by u/Oceanmyst. While it may be exciting for fans of the (decaying) franchise, the staff aren’t so keen – they’re currently in the process of getting it removed.

As reported by the MailOnline, a spokesperson for Marie Stopes said:

It was through our staff we started to make inquiries to get it removed. It’s unfortunate and obviously inappropriate.

Once Marie Stopes have completed a full investigation into the billboard’s placement, the spokesperson said they would release a full statement – although they added the sign likely hadn’t been there for long.

Like me, your initial reaction this story may have been one of confusion: why would an abortion clinic care about the placement of a movie advertisement, particularly a new Terminator movie?

For the unaware, the Terminator franchise is built on a key idea: killer cyborgs travelling back in time to kill someone, therefore preventing the future they were going to create.

In the first film, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 travels from 2029 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose as-yet-unborn son will lead the human resistance against the machine uprising. It’s almost like a pre-conception abortion, of sorts.

Terminator: Dark Fate sees Hamilton reprise the role for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991. This time, Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) – an extremely advanced, liquid metal cyborg – is sent back in time to kill Daniella Ramos (Natalia Reyes).

She’s under the watchful, fierce protection of Grace (Mackenzie Davis), a human-cyborg hybrid sent back in time to protect her.

Since T2, there have been three other films in the franchise: Terminator: Rise of the Machines; Terminator: Salvation; and Terminator: Genisys.

If you’re not clued up, don’t worry – Terminator: Dark Fate is retconning all of them (expunging them from the series’ storyline completely), acting as a true sequel to Judgement Day.

With James Cameron returning as a producer, Arnie back as an aging Terminator and Deadpool‘s Tim Miller in the director’s seat, the right ingredients are there to make it work.

However, we’ve been stung before. Terminator: Genisys was originally intended to kick-start a new trilogy, but after a critical slaughtering and a measly $440.6 million at the box office, it was clear a bigger change was needed.

All I need is for Arnie to say ‘Hasta la vista, baby’. Just once.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits UK cinemas on October 25.

