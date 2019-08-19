Terrifying Trailer For Underwater Film About Evil Killer Mermaids Starring Kristen Stewart Looks Brilliant

Tim Horner

An asphyxiating new trailer for ocean floor horror Underwater has surfaced.

Kristen Stewart headlines the deep-dive adventure, which looks like a wicked blend of Alien, The Descent and James Cameron’s The Abyss.

Check out the trailer below:

The new flick – under the banner of 20th Century Fox, now owned by Disney – comes from the mind of William Eubank, the man behind underrated 2014 genre piece The Signal.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

The cast is rounded out with an enticing ensemble: Irreversible and Black Swan‘s Vincent Cassel; Deadpool and Silicon Valley‘s TJ Miller; Game of Thrones’ Jessica Henwick; and The Newsroom’s John Gallagher Jr.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

There’s some solid cast behind the camera too: on cinematography duties is Bojan Bazelli, who shot 2017’s A Cure For Wellness with haunting gothic panache. Orchestrating the music is Marco Beltrami and Brandon Roberts, who worked on creating a brilliant composition for last year’s smash-hit A Quiet Place.

The trailer immediately strikes an Alien vibe, from the suffocating aesthetic à la the Nostromo, to the creeping reveal of the film’s title played out against concealed terror.

20th Century Fox

Stewart has had a fascinating career trajectory. Ever since her maligned Twilight days, she and co-star Robert Pattinson have mostly stuck to the indies, allowing them to flesh out their acting chops outside the mainstream.

After she finished up the vampire franchise with Breaking Dawn – Part Two, Stewart went on to star in critically-praised efforts like Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, Certain Women and Personal Shopper. With Underwater and the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, she’s clearly up for jumping back into big studio releases.

20th Century Fox

Pattinson, on the other hand, is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s new blockbuster Tenet, as well as preparing for his role as the caped crusader in The Batman.

Underwater is set to flood into UK cinemas on January 10, 2020.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]