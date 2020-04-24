Terry Crews Celebrates Emotional Brooklyn Nine-Nine Finale Recreating Dance With Andre Braugher Terry Crews/Twitter/NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Terry Crews and Andre Braugher have celebrated the end of season seven by performing their Push It dance routine together.

Taking to Twitter to share the hilarious video, the two actors can be seen dancing to the classic Salt-N-Pepa song – and the choreography is something Beyoncé herself couldn’t have executed as brilliantly.

You can understand why the pair chose the share the celebratory video, what with the fantastic season finale in which – SPOILER ALERT – Nine-Nine love birds Jake and Amy had a baby!

Amy and Jake NBC

For some context as to why the two men were dancing to the song in the first place; the final episode features Captain Holt (Braugher) and Terry Jeffords (Crews) try to distract Amy as she goes into labour, performing the routine to take focus away from the pain she might be in.

Terry shared their reenactment of the dance on social media yesterday, April 23, writing:

What a season! Thank YOU all for an incredible season 7 and we CANNOT WAIT to see you for season 8! But for now… I’ll leave you with this!

And this is what he was referring to:

You’re welcome.

Andre also took to Twitter to talk about his enjoyment of filming season seven writing: ‘This season has been an absolute dream and we could not thank you enough. I can’t wait to see you all in season 8’

He also confronted the elephant in the room that was Captain Holt’s iconic – and extremely unexpected – dance moves.

Sharing a funny gif of Holt dancing, Andre wrote, ‘Holt’s got some moves!’ – and he ain’t wrong.

Fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Melissa Fumero – a.k.a. Amy Santiago – responded to the brilliant video of her colleagues dancing, and demanded Terry send her the video for her to save on her phone.

Replying to Terry’s video she wrote, ‘Terry, I need you to text me this video immediately so I can watch it everyday for the rest of my life this makes me so happy’.

Tell you what makes me happy – the fact Terry has done a TikTok version of the dance routine so people can learn it for themselves.

Dubbing it the #PushItChallenge, Crews gives a solo rendition of the dance, and encourages fans to learn the moves too.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Nine-Nine creators have confirmed they have started writing the script for season eight already.

Dan Goor, the show’s co-creator, took to Twitter on Monday, April 20, to share the good news that work has already begun, with writers knuckling down at home in accordance with government advice.

Goor wrote: ‘I’m happy to announce that the #Brooklyn99 season 8 writers room started (remotely) today. The fact that the show has endured for this long is a testament to our amazing actors, crew, and writers, and to our fans, who are the best in the world. Thank you! Stay safe! Nine-Nine!’.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC

Prior to the airing of the season seven finale last night, April 23, Dan said he was ‘really proud of it’ and asked fans to watch it ‘at least 31 times’.

Well Dan, I raise your 31 times and will happily watch it 32 times. Nine-nine!