Terry Crews Recreates Iconic White Chicks Routine By Dancing To A Thousand Miles

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 Aug 2021 10:39
Terry Crews recreated White Chicks‘ funniest scene while dancing to Vanessa Carlton’s A Thousand Miles.

Before Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and even prior to Everybody Hates Chris, one of Crews’ most recognisable roles was the hulking Latrell Spencer in White Chicks.

While he didn’t have a shortage of memorable lines – ‘Once you go Black, you gonna need a wheelchair’ – his most iconic scene is in the car with Marcus/Tiffany (Marlon Wayans), shaking his head to Carlton’s absolute bop.

Crews is the current host of America’s Got Talent. While the team were setting the stage for the night’s show, the star kept the audience entertained with an impromptu dance. ‘Always ready for this song! The perfect #AGT audience hype song,’ he wrote, also tagging Carlton.

It’s since racked up nearly 20,000 views, with comments praising Crews and how much he clearly loves his job. ‘I adore this man. So talented, funny and a truly wonderful human being. We should all try to be more Terry,’ one Redditor wrote. ‘One of the best scenes from White Chicks. So nice to see him revisit this,’ another commented.

The actor spoke about the scene with Entertainment Weekly last year, revealing he actually did the whole thing in just one take.

‘Every move you see, everything had been choreographed to a T. I was doing that in my hotel room for weeks, and I remember sitting there thinking about the head move, because it was like ‘da da da’ and all of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh man, wait until they see this!’,’ he said.

‘I actually thought it would be too much, and I tend to think that. I used to not get roles so many times because casting agents used to say that I was just too big for movies, because I would just overdo it. But with this there was no overdoing it.’

