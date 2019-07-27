Terry Crews Wants To Do A Gears Of War Film With Dave Bautista

There’s been talk of a Gears Of War movie for years, with the planet of Sera providing ample room for tense, action-packed storytelling.
Although a film has been in the works since 2006, it’s still very much gridlocked in development purgatory, with fans itching to see the popular shooter game brought to the big screen.
Dave Bautista (Avengers: Endgame) has previously expressed his keen interest in getting involved with this production, to no avail. However, another A-Lister – and excellent casting choice – has just chucked their hat in the ring: the one and only Terry Crews.
The idea of a Bautista Crews pair up was first suggested by actor and director Stephen Ford (Teen Wolf), who has managed to convince quite a few people of the pair’s acting chemistry.
With these simple words, a ripple of excitement spread across Twitter; with gaming buffs describing the pairing as ‘genius’ and ‘the only cast that should happen’.
One happy person sighed:
You had me at Terry Crews.
Fans have suggested Crews would make an ideal Augustus ‘Cole Train’ Cole, with Bautista being the perfect choice to portray legendary war hero Marcus Fenix.
Crews himself waded into Ford’s thread, and appeared inspired by what he saw, tweeting a pic of himself and Bautista alongside the following caption:
I like it a lot.
Bautista replied with similar eagerness, tweeting:
Let’s make that [sh*t] happen homie!! #DreamChasers
Bautista has recently expressed his frustration at Hollywood execs for supposedly failing to listen to fans’ appetite for a Gears Of War feature film.
On July 23, a fan tweeted at Bautista, asking Hollywood to listen:
Can we get the green light for @GearsofWar movie with @DaveBautista ? Please! Hollywood you listening? Movie/Gears fans need this!!!
Bautista replied with glum resignation:
They’re listening. And they could give AF!.. but thank you for the support. Believe me when I say I’ve tried everything to make this happen.
For those who have yet to play Gears Of War – or understand why it has such thrilling cinematic potential – the following summary has been given on IMDb:
Mankind’s epic struggle for survival against a dominating Locust Horde, a nightmarish race of creatures that surface from the planet’s vortex.
Will Crews’ enthusiasm for a Gears Of War push Universal Studios to finally get a wiggle on? Time will tell…
