Tessa Thompson Says Increased Diversity Is A ‘Pretty Big Deal’ In Marvel’s Phase 4

The truth is these movies travel globally in such huge ways, and if you can represent people that are of colour, if you can represent people with disabilities, if you can represent the LGBTQIA community inside of these films, it’s a pretty big deal.

You know, because there’s millions and millions of people, particularly young people, that show up to the cinema. And I think if you can show them something that looks like them, they feel valued.

Particularly inside of these narratives of the comic books, that’s what it’s all about. It’s that our differences make us special… I think it’s really important for everybody, but for young people especially, to be able to show up to those movies and see projections of themselves.