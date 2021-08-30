unilad
Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel Coming Straight To Netflix

by : Cameron Frew on : 30 Aug 2021 21:01
Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel Coming Straight To Netflix Bryanston Distributing Company/Netflix

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a sequel to the original 1974 movie, has found its twisted home on Netflix. 

It’s been 47 years since Tobe Hooper’s horrific classic, introducing Leatherface and his cannibalistic family to audiences for the first time. It’s still one of the scariest, unnerving movies in the horror genre – hearing that metal door slam shut still rings in my nightmares.

There’s been several sequels, remakes and reboots, but none have captured the impact of the first. Later this year, Netflix will serve up a direct sequel to where it all began.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. (Bryanston Distributing Company)Bryanston Distributing Company

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has picked up the global distribution rights to Texas Chainsaw Massacre from Legendary Pictures.

‘The new movie takes place years after the shocking events of the original, in a setting where Leatherface hasn’t been seen or heard from since… the film seeks to pick up where the Hooper and Kim Henkel film initially left off, bringing the most notorious horror franchise back to life in the same bold and provocative manner that it was first introduced to the world,’ the outlet wrote.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake from 2003. (New Line Cinema)New Line Cinema

It’s essentially retconning the other movies in the franchise similarly to 2018’s Halloween. It’s directed by David Blue Garcia, with a screenplay from Chris Thomas Devlin and Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe‘s Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues producing.

Eighth Grade‘s Elsie Fisher will star alongside Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore and Moe Dunford.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is expected to hit Netflix later this year, but there’s no specific release date at the time of writing.

