Thandiwe Newton Says Star Wars Made A ‘Big Mistake’ By Killing Off Its First Black Woman Role

PA Images

Thandiwe Newton has said she was disappointed to be killed off in the Star Wars spin-off Solo, revealing that her character’s death was not originally in the script.

In a new interview, Newton explained that she still feels that producers made a ‘big mistake’ in killing off Val, who died relatively early on in the film, as she was the first Black woman ever to have a major role in the iconic series.

PA Images

She told Inverse:

I felt disappointed by Star Wars that my character was killed. And, actually, in the script, she wasn’t killed. It happened during filming. But I remembered at the time thinking, ‘This is a big, big mistake’ – not because of me, not because I wanted to come back. You don’t kill off the first Black woman to ever have a real role in a Star Wars movie. Like, are you f**king joking?

Newton went on to claim that the only reason her character’s death was written into the movie was in order to make a set-piece simpler to film, with Val originally meant to make a comeback later in the movie.

‘That’s what it originally was: that the explosion and she falls out and you don’t know where she’s gone. So I could have come back at some point,’ she said. ‘But when we came to filming, as far as I was concerned and was aware, when it came to filming that scene, it was too huge a set-piece to create, so they just had me blow up and I’m done.’

Disney/Lucasfilm

It’s not the first time the Star Wars universe has faced criticism for its treatment of women of colour. Over the course of the franchise, there have only been three women of colour in notable roles – all of whom were introduced during the latest run of movies – and the films have faced criticism for failing to properly develop these characters beyond their introduction.

Perhaps most notably, Kelly Marie Tran’s character, Rose Tico, saw her involvement in the most recent Star Wars entry, The Rise of Skywalker, significantly reduced after receiving significant racist abuse from a section of the fanbase.

Newton has previously spoken out about playing the first Black female character in Star Wars, telling The Guardian ahead of Solo‘s release, ‘I am the first dark-skinned woman in a lead role in the Star Wars legacy, which is both great, that it is finally a correction, and awful, that it’s taken this long.’