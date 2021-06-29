That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

PA/Disney

Disney star Kyle Massey has been charged with sending explicit videos to a minor.

Massey, known for playing Cory Baxter on That’s So Raven and Cory in the House, allegedly sent the videos to a then-13-year-old girl and is now facing felony charges.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ state that he is facing one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Massey is accused of virtually sending the explicit content to the girl during the months of December 2018 and January 2019, TMZ reports.

PA

It’s believed that his recent charge is in connection to a civil lawsuit that was sparked in March 2019 where Massey was sued for $1.5 million for allegedly sending ‘numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos’ over Snapchat.

He denied the allegations and claims that he was being extorted.

As per TMZ, the teenager’s legal team initially filed a civil lawsuit against the 29-year-old, but due to it going nowhere, decided to take it to the police file a report. This then sparked an investigation into the former Disney star in early 2020.

PA

The girl’s mother allegedly told authorities that Massey had known the girl since she was four. The mother reportedly handed over a thumb drive containing explicit material, with reports claiming there was also a recording of pornographic content.

According to reports, Massey failed to turn up to his arraignment yesterday, June 28.

He and his representatives are yet to comment on his recent charge.