The Addams Family And Its Sequel Coming To Netflix Next Month Paramount Pictures

The Addams Family – *click click* – and its sequel are coming to Netflix next month.

Barry Sonnenfeld’s beloved 1991 movie will arrive on the streaming platform in the UK in October, alongside its 1993 follow-up, Addams Family Values.

Based on Charles Addams’ New Yorker cartoons and the 1960s sitcom, the first film introduced the gothic, madcap family, and earned itself Best Horror Film of the Year in 1991 from the Horror Hall of Fame.

The Addams Family is made up of Morticia (Anjelica Huston), Gomez (Raul Julia), teens Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman), Grandmama (Judith Malina) and Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd).

For those unaware of the plot, the film follows the titular family as they welcome Fester back to their home, who’d been missing for 25 years. However, Morticia begins to suspect the long-lost relative might not be who he says he is, with a plot to scam the family out of its fortune soon creeping out of the woodwork.

Addams Family Values Paramount Pictures

The first film had a notoriously bumpy production, and while critics were mixed on the end result – it has a 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – it proved to be immensely popular upon release, grossing more than $191 million.

The sequel was far better received, and rightly so, with a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics at the time praised it for leaning into the more macabre undercurrent of the family, with the New Yorker’s Michael Sragow writing: ‘You’ve got to respect a comedy that makes light of arson, torture, and murder in these squeamish times.’

The Addams Family and Addams Family Values will be available to stream on Netflix on October 1.