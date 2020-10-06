The Batman Delayed To 2022 As The Matrix 4 Gets Earlier Release Warner Bros. Pictures

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman has been delayed until 2022, while The Matrix 4’s release date has moved forward.

Matt Reeves’ upcoming take on the caped crusader was originally set for the big screen on October 1, 2021. However, following the further delay of James Bond’s No Time To Die, it’s clear we’re a long way from calendar stability at the movies.

The Batman has now been punted from its initial date all the way to March 4, 2022. To soften that blow, Lana Wachowski’s fourth Matrix film will receive an earlier release, moving from April 1, 2022 to December 22, 2021.

The Batman 2022 Warner Bros.

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune has also been delayed from December 18 this year to October 1, 2021, Variety reports. Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie has also moved from June 3, 2022 to November 4, 2022, while Shazam 2 has shifted from November 4, 2022 to June 2, 2023.

Dwayne Johnson’s much-anticipated superhero debut in Black Adam, as well as video game adaptation Minecraft, have both been taken off the Warner Bros. calendar entirely. There’s also two unannounced movies set for June 3, 2022 and August 5, 2022.

Dune Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 is the studio’s only film to hold the line amid shuffling dates, having endured delays stemming back to 2019, set for release on December 25 this year. Pixar’s Soul is still looking at a November 27 release, as it prepares to debut at the London Film Festival in the coming weeks.

Warner Bros. has attributed to the changes to production delays. For example, The Batman was forced to halt production shortly after starting up again due to a crew member testing positive for COVID-19.

The 25th James Bond film was delayed earlier this week ‘in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience… we understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year,’ the producers wrote.

It paints a dire picture for the future of cinemas. While 70% of US cinemas have re-opened, excluding those in New York City and Los Angeles, ticket sales aren’t as high as expected.

NO TIME TO DIE Universal Pictures

Meanwhile in the UK, Cineworld, which owns the US chain Regal, recently announced plans to temporarily close all of its sites, affecting 45,000 jobs. While Odeon hasn’t commented on job losses, it says a quarter of its venues will now operate only on weekends due to the film delays.

In a statement, Cineworld’s chief executive Mooky Greidinger said the company will ‘monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in these markets at the appropriate time, when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status’.

The Batman will hit cinemas on March 4, 2022. The Matrix 4 is set for release on December 22, 2021.