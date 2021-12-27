The Batman Releases New Trailer With Robert Pattinson And Zoë Kravitz Facing Off

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for The Batman that features Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman facing off.

Ahead of the highly anticipated film The Batman, Warner Bros. has revealed more high octane footage today, December 27, that is sure to get fans excited.

Aptly titled The Bat and The Cat, the new trailer dives deeper into the connection between Batman and Catwoman that teases their complicated relationship. Also found in the new trailer is a violent car chase and crash with Colin Farrell as The Penguin, as well as more of Paul Dano’s The Riddler villains.

The latest trailer for The Batman has only increased the hype for one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

As we approach closer to the March 4 release date, fans have been kept on the edge of their seats with each new development. Just last month Kravitz boldly stated that Pattinson’s Batman is ‘perfect‘ and Farrell received a spinoff series for his turn as The Penguin.

Plot details have been kept quiet but it has been revealed that the story takes place on Earth-2, meaning it won’t be connected to the DCEU, and it focuses on Batman’s second year of fighting crime. In the film, ‘Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.’

The Batman will hit cinemas on March 4, 2022