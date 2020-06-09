The Best Science And Technology Movies And Shows On Amazon Prime Warner Bros./Amazon Prime

Open Amazon Prime‘s pod bay doors and you’ll find a treasure trove of science and technology entertainment. ‘Hold on to your butts.’

Advert

The streaming platform’s eclectic library of movies and TV shows caters to every crowd; the romantics, the drama queens, the thrill-seekers and the weepers. Amid the swathes of film and television, science, uh, finds a way.

We’ve trawled Prime’s viewing catalogue for the elite of sci-fi and tech productions. There’s dinosaurs, virtual reality, vehicular shenanigans and even some aliens. Here’s the best bit: they’re all free-to-watch with your subscription in the UK. Binge long and prosper.

1. Ready Player One

Ready Player One Warner Bros.

Advert

Steven Spielberg’s souped-up, ultra-geeky adaptation of Ernest Cline’s pop-culture bible is perfect for gamers and dreamers alike. When the creator of the OASIS – a perennial virtual reality world where anybody can be anyone – dies, users all across the globe are challenged to find the game’s Easter Egg… which will grant them the keys to the server’s kingdom and all its riches.

Cast: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance, Lena Waithe.

BBFC rating: 12

2. Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek Picard Amazon Prime

Star Trek has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years, with J.J. Abrams’ lens-flare revival and 2017’s Discovery. However, this year brought a franchise icon back to the screen: Jean-Luc Picard. Mourning the loss of Data and the destruction of Romulus, his solo show picks up 20 years after Star Trek: Nemesis. Join him in his voyage to the final frontier.

Cast: Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway.

BBFC rating: 15

Advert

3. Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park Universal Pictures

Genetic scientists wielding the most awesome force the planet’s ever seen to create a theme park full of murderous, rampaging dinosaurs… plus Jeff Goldblum. There’s a reason Jurassic Park is heralded as one of the greats; a proper rollercoaster ride with heart, horror and spectacle. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to endorse this movie.

Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Bob Peck.

BBFC rating: PG

4. Mr Robot

Mr Robot Amazon Prime

Running for four seasons, Mr Robot was once at the forefront of the cultural lexicon. Following a cyber-security moonlighting as hacker vigilante, quickly recruited by the titular anarchist Mr Robot, Sam Esmail’s hacktivist drama swooped up critical and commercial success, winning a number of Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. ‘Control is an illusion.’

Cast: Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Martin Wallström.

BBFC rating: 15

5. The Imitation Game

Advert

The Imitation Game The Weinstein Company

The Imitation Game chronicles the true story of Alan Turing, a British mathematician who decrypted the German Enigma code during the Second World War. Beautifully performed with a real brimming sense of triumph, it’s a prestige ode to a brilliant mind undercut by bigotry.

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Rory Kinnear, Allen Leech.

BBFC rating: 12

6. The Expanse

The Expanse Amazon Prime

Imagine a world where humanity has colonised the Solar System, with Mars as an independent military power. As a small group of antiheroes trace a missing woman, they become embroiled in one of the biggest conspiracies in history that could threaten all sense of peace and balance. There’s four seasons of The Expanse to get stuck into (with a fifth on the way), the latter two of which hold 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cast: Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo.

BBFC rating: 15

7. Predestination

Predestination Stage 6 Films

Prepare for the best film to elude people in 2014. For Agent Doe, it’s time for his last assignment: travelling back in time to stop a bomb attack in 1975 New York. Without being spoiler-ific, let’s just say… you’ll never see any of it coming. This is one of the twistiest, deepest mind-shaking time-travel movies ever – you’ll be rattled.

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snooke, Noah Taylor, Madeleine West, Christopher Kirby.

BBFC rating: 15

8. The Grand Tour

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May The Grand Tour Amazon Prime

Top Gear‘s naughty trio took up residence with Amazon in 2016 following their departure from the BBC’s motoring show. Imagine all their giggling, explosive hijinks on a much, much larger scale. The Grand Tour features the same car reviews, interviews and insight you’d expect, but saddle up for even crazier Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond adventures.

Cast: Jeremy Clarkson, James May, Richard Hammond.

BBFC rating: 15

9. Limitless

Limitless Relativity

Pure hokey science is still science, and Limitless has this in spades. With one nootropic drug, struggling author Eddie Morra is able to unlock his brain’s full cognitive abilities. Naturally, this catapults him to god-like recall, fortune and power, much to the distaste of some bad eggs in New York. Don’t get caught up in the technicalities, just strap in for the trip.

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Abbie Cornish, Anna Friel, Johnny Whitworth.

BBFC rating: 15

10. Firefly

Firefly 20th Television

The space-western classic that wasn’t meant to be. Set around 500 years in the future after a civil war, the show follows the misadventures of the Serenity’s renegade crew, who’ll take pretty much any job, from smuggling to cargo runs, for food and money. After just one season, Firefly was cancelled. However, the cries of fans have ensured its beloved legacy; swashbuckling sci-fi television at its funnest.

Cast: Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Adam Baldwin.

BBFC rating: 12

11. In Time

In Time 2011 20th Century Studios

A world where you only age to 25, but the following year is engineered to be your last. With time being used instead of money as a currency, it’s a procrastinator’s nightmare. This underrated 2011 effort came out to decent reviews and box office numbers, and while it’s by no means a complex entry in the genre, it’s intriguing enough to warrant your attention.

Cast: Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried, Cillian Murphy, Alex Pettyfer, Olivia Wilde.

BBFC rating: 12

12. Futurama

Futurama 20th Television

Resurrect those childhood evenings: all ten seasons of Matt Groening’s Futurama are available to stream on Prime. If you’re somehow unaware of fan-favourite cartoon, it follows Fry, a slacker who wakes up in the 31st century after being cryogenically preserved for 1,000 years. Obviously, this isn’t really sci-fi. However, it’s hilariously imaginative and unappreciated in The Simpsons’ shadow.

Cast: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille.

BBFC rating: 12

13. The Running Man

The Running Man TriStar Pictures

There’s never a bad time to watch Arnie. In this ultra-violent dystopian America, a wrongly convicted police officer is forced to take place in a game show that offers criminal ‘runners’ a chance at freedom by battling absolute lunatics. Inventive and rather prophetic in humanity’s depraved delights, it’s Network for action fans.

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, María Conchita Alonso, Yaphet Kotto, Richard Dawson, Mick Fleetwood.

BBFC rating: 18

14. Tales From The Loop

Tales From The Loop Amazon Prime

This recent entry into Amazon’s roster is a jaw-dropping feast for the eyes. Based on Simon Stålenhag’s eponymous art book, it follows the lives of residents above ‘The Loop’, an advanced machine built to help researchers ‘make the impossible possible’. Beguiling, fascinating and eternally picturesque, contemplating the clash of science and life with harmony.

Cast: Rebecca Hall, Jonathan Pryce, Paul Schneider, Daniel Zolghadri, Duncan Joiner.

BBFC rating: 15

15. Brazil

Brazil 1985 20th Century Studios

Terry Gilliam’s dark, humorous Orwellian comedy pits Sam Lowry, a dreamer reliving the same fantasy of rescuing a damsel in distress, against the conspiracy of a bureaucratic government hellbent on letting machines lead progress. Envisioned with a clever smirk and grasp of confounding imagery, it’s a sci-fi classic you must experience for yourself.

Cast: Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro, Katherine Helmond, Ian Holm, Bob Hoskins.

BBFC rating: 15

16. The X-Files

The X-Files 20th Television

Mulder and Scully are icons of TV. Across the wide breadth of The X-Files, the FBI pair investigate a host of paranormal phenomena, from the terrifying to the downright strange, and it’s all available to stream. As the believer and sceptic clash, your obsession with extraterrestrial life is guaranteed to sore. Remember, the truth is out there.

Cast: Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny.

BBFC rating: 18

17. Contagion

Contagion Warner Bros.

For the easily paranoid, Contagion is not the film for you during the current pandemic. Steven Soderbergh traces a far-worse outbreak and the civilian response across the globe with incisive flair. Like a clinical slasher movie, only this time the masked killer isn’t a knife-wielding murderer, it’s the casual passing of germs. Breathtaking in more ways than one.

Cast: Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law.

BBFC rating: 12

18. Bones

Bones TV Show 20th Television

Forensic investigation has long been a mainstay of mass-marketed entertainment, whether it be CSI, NCIS or Criminal Minds. Bones is just one in the sub-genre’s list of offerings, following an FBI agent and anthropologist as they solve crimes using human remains. However, the infectious chemistry of the leads elevates it. You’ll binge all 12 seasons in no time.

Cast: Emily Deschanel, David Boreanaz, Michaela Conlin, T.J. Thyne, Tamara Taylor.

BBFC rating: 15

19. Source Code

Source Code Summit Entertainment

A trial-and-error thriller, Source Code pits a US army captain up against unfathomable stakes: finding the commuter who’s about to blow up a train in just eight minutes. When he fails to do so, he’s thrown back into the same simulation; however, every trip makes him analyse the reality of his world a little closer. A high-concept, high-suspense popcorn movie.

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga, Jeffrey Wright, Michael Arden.

BBFC rating: 12

20. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division doesn’t just live in the movies, it has its own show. While the first season was rather shaky, this Phil Coulson-led show has come on leaps and bounds across six seasons. The seventh is currently airing, often taking on bold areas of comic-book lore from AI and mutation and even magic.

Cast: Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker.

BBFC rating: 12

You can unlock Amazon Prime’s vast streaming library – alongside other perks, like free delivery and Kindle books – for just £7.99-per-month or an annual payment of £79.99. Visit the Amazon Prime Video website to start your free trial.