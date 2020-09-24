The Big Bang Theory Premiered On This Day 13 Years Ago
It’s been 13 years since Leonard, Sheldon, Raj and Howard first entered our lives, meaning The Big Bang Theory is officially a teenager! Fitting, since the characters so often behaved as such.
Sure, they might have been experts in their fields, winning awards and taking part in scientific efforts across Earth and beyond, but they also shied away from women – or used horrendous chat up lines to try and win them over – spent hours playing video games, and fought over comic books, movie props and action figures.
After kicking off in September 2007, the show went on to become the longest-running multicamera comedy in TV history, finally wrapping up last year after 12 seasons.
Over the years we saw the characters grow and mature, establish relationships and face multiple challenges, all while regularly spouting scientific jargon that only in-the-know viewers could understand.
Though science isn’t for everyone, the series proved incredibly successful as it racked up 52 Emmy nominations, 10 wins and seven Golden Globes throughout its years on screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Big Bang Theory concluded its run as TV’s No. 1 scripted comedy among total viewers, and ranked as TV’s most-watched comedy for seven of its seasons.
Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard in the series, said he wasn’t sure whether another comedy would ever match the reach and track record of The Big Bang Theory.
He commented:
They asked the cast of Friends the same thing when they wrapped the show, so I’m not sure.
I don’t see it on the horizon and I feel incredibly fortunate for many reasons. But to be the longest-running multicam sitcom and to have that schedule of 24 episodes a season? I don’t foresee that happening again. I feel like one of the last animals on the arc.
The series might be over, but its success proves it’s one that will be remembered for years to come.
